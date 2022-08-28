New Android update lets you unlock Google Home without touching your phone





Best new features in Android 13

Google’s next major update to the Android operating system for smartphone Android 13, which launched a few weeks ago. One of the biggest features is the ability to control connected smart devices directly from the lock screen without unlocking the phone. The next time you dim the lights, start the washing machine, or change the temperature of the thermostat, you can do it faster and easier.

In this article: Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen), Google Nest Learning Thermostat.

How do I set lock screen controls?

This feature isn’t on by default, so you’ll have to dive into the settings to turn it on.

First, swipe down twice to go to Settings and tap the gear-like icon. Then scroll down to the display section of the settings. Third, in the display settings there is a section called Lock Screen. Access it. Finally, turn on control from locked device settings.

However, enabling this setting is only half the battle. To control a connected device with your phone running Android 13, you need to go to the settings of the controlled device and allow it to be controlled this way. There is no general guide for this as each device has a different configuration structure. But if you look through those settings long enough, you’ll eventually find them.

Other new features in Android 13

Android 13 has many updates, some of which are:

Cross-app customization: Non-Google apps can automatically match your phone’s theme and colors. Multilingual: Instead of sticking to one language across your phone, you can choose which language to use for each app. Updated media player: Music and podcast visuals are more faithfully reproduced based on what you’re listening to. Updated Bedtime Mode: We’ve made some updates to Bedtime Mode. This includes being able to trigger dark mode and wallpaper dimming based on time. Enhanced security: Security improvements include the ability to share only specific photos with the app instead of the entire library, auto-clearing the clipboard if it contains sensitive information, and more. I was. Improved connectivity: Improved connectivity for Android phones, Android tablets, and Chromebook laptops, making it easier to seamlessly transition between devices. What is the best Google Pixel to buy?

