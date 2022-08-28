Towards a more mature and nuanced tech narrative





On LinkedIn, Braden Wallake, CEO of social media company HyperSocial, posted a photo of himself crying. He had just laid off two of his 17 employees.

The photo was accompanied by a long description. This is the most vulnerable I have ever shared. I just want people to know that not all CEOs are callous and don’t mind having to fire people.

While there were some encouraging comments and supporters, overall the reaction was critical. Many correctly pointed out how he created the situation not about the employee who had just lost his job, but about himself, describing him as a self-centered, tone-deaf, literal baby boy. called.

Wallakes HyperSocial is one of many tech companies experiencing layoffs and recessions as recession fears loom large in the United States.

Tech companies are suffering as this perception spreads. Even big tech companies such as Meta, Apple, and Uber have not been immune to the effects, with many freezing hiring and falling stock prices.

Australian tech companies have followed suit, striking back at what appears to be growing interest in their struggles among high-profile startups that have previously experienced only positive media coverage. There is

For years, the perception of tech companies was recession-proof and unruly.

Worthwhile mission statements like Don’t be evil, reimagined the way the world moves, and whoever and wherever they belong are once all over the world because mantras that redefine culture now seem boastful and naive. Things like moving fast, breaking things, and leaning forward are actively exploited today.

Now these conceits about tech companies are seen as what they are: conceits.

A world powered by an unregulated environment that has proven unsustainable for years, and plagued with numerous scandals and damages as a result, is now facing technology companies and their leaders. Demanding more responsibility and maturity.

This is not an insult to businesses that have recently suffered damage or employees who have lost their jobs. Rather, it challenges the idea of ​​tech companies as unruly unicorns, free from the rules and powers that control everyone else.

Many are experiencing their first recession. This is the first real bad news in an environment that is usually dominated by success stories and hyper-rapid growth. Even in his first two years of the pandemic, lockdowns and quarantines forced everyone online, so technology was unaffected.

But now, uncertain times are forcing a reality check, and more sophisticated conversations need to unfold.

The hockey stick growth model so prized by founders and investors seems overly aggressive, ignoring the volatility that comes with it. The idea of ​​disruption ignores the casualties from legacy industries and the fact that all platformization is usually borne by someone else, the other user.

As this generation of technology companies matures, many of the early successes of this phase of the web are decades old, changing perceptions of what a successful technology product or platform looks like, Outdated stereotypes and stories need to be left behind.

Technology for technology’s sake, technology without responsibility, and hyper-growth at all costs will all prove to be in short supply.

Perhaps the era of the tech company bubble, the era of tone-deaf, scandalous tech CEOs and all that they stand for, is finally coming to an end.

Jordan Guiao is a Research Fellow at the Australian Institute’s Center for Responsible Technology.

