Google CEO Sundar Pichai broke the OKR rules.why it worked





Purpose and key results (OKRs) have become important for startups over the last few decades. OKRs are a goal-setting framework that has helped many companies such as Intel, Uber, Amazon, and LinkedIn succeed. Think of a tech startup. You may be using OKRs.

And one name reigns supreme in the OKR world. John Doerr. Doerr, author of Measure What Matters, learned this framework from Andy Grove, the original creator of the framework and CEO of Intel. He is now considered by many, myself included, to be the preeminent expert on the topic.When it comes to OKRs, Doerr’s word is law.

But when Sundar Pichai became Google’s CEO in 2019, he made an important change that runs counter to conventional OKR wisdom and Doerr’s own personal advice.

result? During Pichai’s tenure, the number of employees at Google doubled, and the value of his parent company, Alphabet, tripled. And I don’t think it’s a coincidence.

think long term

I believe Pichai not only made the right move, but it has had a huge impact on Google’s growth over the past three years. Here’s why:

OKRs are popular in the startup world because they are well suited for rapidly changing companies. Traditionally, companies set both annual and quarterly goals (goals), each with 3-5 key outcomes. Goals are qualitative, but key outcomes are measurable. This combination is powerful because it can make it very clear what your team needs to do to reach their most subjective goals.

Doerr candidly states that short-term (quarterly) goals are OKR’s greatest strength. Especially for startups, this makes sense. Quarterly OKRs give the team the opportunity to change his focus every three months. A year he doesn’t just focus on yearly goals that may be irrelevant for four months.

When Google’s former CEO Larry Page, who received personal training in OKRs from Doerr himself, first implemented this system at Google, he used only quarterly OKRs. He then added an annual OKR to the mix. Then, in 2019, Pichai opted to eliminate quarterly OKRs entirely and focus solely on annual OKRs, which include quarterly progress reports.

Pichai’s move may have run counter to traditional OKR orthodoxy, but it makes sense because Google is no longer in startup mode.

Fifteen years ago, the company was changing so fast that quarterly OKRs were practically a Google requirement. But by 2019, things had calmed down. The company was much more stable than it was ten years ago. Because they were looking so far into the future, there was little chance their priorities would change from quarter to quarter.

From my point of view, Pichai’s decision had three merits.

Fewer goals means fewer decisions to make and less time to plan. A Google employee now has one set of goals to track, saving time and increasing focus. As a company, Google is now focused on longer-term initiatives that generate greater impact.

Business growth lessons

Pichai’s decision may have run counter to Doerr’s initial OKR advice, but in reality it was a natural progression many companies have experienced. It’s a simple principle I’ve talked about over the years that applies to more than goal setting.

I call this “Trade Debt”. When you’re just starting out in business, it’s like designing a falling parachute. We don’t have time to make it perfect, we just need it to work. We are doing whatever needs to happen in the short term to keep the lights on without paying attention to the long term results.

At this stage, operational debt is accumulating. And just like a bank loan, that debt will eventually have to be repaid.

Once things stabilize, you can take a step back and start thinking more long term. Basically, the first parachute worked and we landed. Here’s your chance to improve your parachute design, fix past mistakes, and think about the next version.

By optimizing your systems, tools, processes and people, you can start paying down your operational debt. You can also shift your thinking into the future by looking a few years past the next month or quarter.

Lessons for entrepreneurs? If you’re still in the early stages of your company, don’t get bogged down in planning far ahead. As the owner of an operational efficiency consultancy, the most efficient and perfect solution is not always the best. Take shortcuts and do what you need to do to keep things moving.

If your company is growing and you need to make decisions, what stage is your company at, does it make sense to focus on the best solution at the moment, or should you look to more distant goals? Please consider whether

The opinions expressed herein by Inc.com columnists are their own and not those of Inc.com.

