Google brings back Duo as a shortcut to video chat and conferencing apps





As you may know, Google planned to migrate its free video chat app Duo and Meet video conferencing app into a single mobile app called Meet. The wheels finally started moving when Google issued an update moving the Meet feature to the Duo app. Another update, this staggered release update, changed the Duo app icon and name to Meet. The original Meet app was due to be removed, but in the meantime Google gave it a new name, Meet (Original). So Android users had the Meet app (previously Duo app combined with Meet functionality) and the Meet (original) app on their phones. Not since the January 1964 release of “Meet the Beatles” in the United States has the word “meat” been hyped up.

But as usual, when something new was introduced, some people didn’t like the change and complained to Google. So the company revived his Duo name and icon, leaving users with three apps he had instead of two. The Duo app (Duo combined with Meet), the Meet app (ahem, Duo combined with Meet), and the Meet (original) app. Self-explanatory.

Google Duo includes Duo and Meet, but the original Meet is self-explanatory

Does Google have a reasonable explanation for what’s going on? The company told 9to5Google that it has brought back the Duo name and icon to make it easier for people searching for Duo to find the app. This suggests that the Duo name and icon (which is actually a shortcut to the Meet app) disappear entirely after a period of time. If you go to the Google Play Store and search for Duo, you’ll see a list, but it only mentions Duo’s features, such as group video chat capabilities with up to 32 users. If you already have Duo installed on your phone, in the Play Store listing[開く]Press the button to go to Meet and[Connect on Meet]The contact appears under the heading . If you go to the Play Store and search for Meet, you’ll see a listing for Meet (original). Still, when I go to the app drawer and tap Duo or Meet, I get the same page. Tap Meet (Original) to see Meet only. Did you take it?

What Google has done makes things as clear as the Hudson River. Ultimately, there should be only one Meet app that allows you to create video chats and conferences as needed. Unfortunately, the Hudson is still dark.

