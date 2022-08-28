Three Cities Aiming to Be Metaverse Hubs of the Future





Although the metaverse topic is still new, there are some countries in the world that are beginning to get their heads around the metaverse. In fact, there are cities already looking to attract and nurture the metaverse, with the ultimate goal of becoming a global hub for the metaverse.

The Metaverse estimates that by 2026, a quarter of people will spend at least one hour a day working, studying, shopping or socializing. good. Other stats such as Citi estimate that the direct metaverse-related economy could be around $13 trillion, impacting not only tech players, but also cryptocurrencies and more. .

If future projections are correct, economic development with a particular focus on developing the digital economy will benefit all jurisdictions aiming to become global metaverse hubs. In particular, growth in job creation (whether in person or virtual), increased start-ups and foreign direct investment (FDI), and increased international trade can further lead to economic growth. Also, directly and indirectly, the rise of the former sub-sectors such as fintech and edtech, game tech and digital currency will continue to grow together and the Metaverse will be a strong enabler of that.

Of course, much of the innovation in the metaverse comes primarily from global technology hubs such as London and Silicon Valley. For example, Meta (Facebook owner) Mark Zuckerburg helped popularize the term and idea because it is a major global his technology and innovation. The current hub anyway.

Despite the early stages of development, cities around the world are already embracing the Metaverse (with which organic private sector interest and development is taking place) and (from the strategic level of government ) aims to become the future global metaverse hub.

Shanghai

Shanghai, China’s largest city by population, aims to become a global metaverse hub IMAGE SOURCE GETTY

China, China’s largest city by population and largest financial and commercial center, released a policy document on July 8 aimed at becoming the world leader in metaverse technology.

The same policy paper emphasizes that it will grow to be a $50 billion+ industry by 2025. Shanghai also aims to attract over 1,000 blockchain, cryptocurrency and metaverse companies and support over 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030. Shanghai accelerates research and development (R&D) efforts for virtual reality platforms.

Late last year, it was reported that Shanghai intended to double support for the Metaverse platform. Shanghai is a major player in China and has been reported as the epicenter of the deployment of China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) and other blockchain adoption trials.

On July 15, Shanghai unveiled its digital economy development plan for the era of the 14th Five-Year Plan, further demonstrating its dedication to accelerating the development of the digital economy.

dubai

Dubai aims to become a global metaverse hub SOURCE DUBAI MEDIA OFFICE

Middle Eastern cities also aim to become global metaverse hubs. The Dubai Metaverse Strategy, which just launched last July, aims to make Dubai not only one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies, but also a global hub for the metaverse community. The strategy aims to build on Dubai’s achievements in attracting over 1,000 companies in the blockchain and metaverse space. It will also further Dubai’s ambition to support over 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030.

According to the Dubai government website, the key pillars of the strategy will focus on:

Augmented Reality (blending the physical and virtual worlds)Augmented Reality (AR)Virtual Reality (VR)Mixed RealityDigital Twin (virtual representation of an object or system)

Together, Dubai and the UAE are transforming not only to become major regional hubs in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, but also major contenders with global hubs. Its unique digital transformation and digital-friendly ecosystem have made the company a major player not only in the Arab world, but globally.

Guangzhou

Guangzhou, a city in southern China, aims to become a global metaverse hub. IMAGE SOURCE GETTY

The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, which has quickly transformed itself into a major global city, is also vying to become a major metaverse hub. The city’s Nansha District has established a metaverse industrial zone and enacted nine measures to promote local metaverse development in terms of human capital, research and development, and technological progress. Notably, it includes nearly $30 million ($29.6 million) in financial support for the Metaverse platform, which has major innovation impact, in addition to his three-year rent waiver for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Guangzhou also plans to host the first Bay Area Metaverse Digital Arts Festival, featuring the next stage of digital art and design competitions, digital art exhibitions, and digital art urban carnivals. In addition, Guangzhou aims to establish the world’s first Metaverse arbitration institution, and the Guangzhou Arbitration Commission has reached an agreement with Zhuhai Yuanbang Technology Co., Ltd.

Only time will tell, Shanghai and Guangzhou in China and Dubai in the UAE aim to use the Metaverse to create jobs and economic growth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefintechtimes.com/3-cities-that-aspire-to-be-future-metaverse-hubs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos