HMUSA 2022 Conference: Optimizing Motion Control System Design Through Component Technology Analysis





ABOUT PRESENTATION Without the ability to assure the quality of manufactured parts to standards set by the customer, such as the Manufacturing Part Approval Process (PPAP) and regulatory agencies, including the FDA, selling manufactured parts to the aerospace, medical, or automotive markets it is impossible to FAA, or Nadcap. Manufacturing methods may have changed when it comes to component quality, but the rules still apply. The data that informs the engineer’s original intent moves from design, prototyping, materials, and simulation to quality inspection (internal and external). This digital thread enables quality inspection, which is key to the industrialization of additive manufacturing (AM). A nightmare scenario for an AM parts manufacturer is a customer returning a box of parts because it is out of spec and they don’t have the tools to understand why. In this session, I will discuss three main reasons why adhering to the rules is more difficult using his AM technique, but definitely achievable. Complying with quality assurance regulations with the AM method is more difficult than with the subtractive method. This is not surprising as the rule was developed based on subtractive manufacturing. The obvious problem is that there is no equivalent for inspection between individual machining operations in AM. This rule still applies when it comes to manufacturing and validating precision, mission-critical parts for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Quality assurance is an evolutionary roadblock for the AM industry to become a serious competitor in the precision parts arena. Today, there are many advanced measurement and inspection techniques applied to AM, from laser scanners to coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), structured lighting systems to computed tomography (CT) scanners. Combined with automation capabilities, these systems can easily meet the part verification needs of AM users, ultimately leading to the industrialization of AM.

Presented by AMT and managed by GIE Media, the IMTS 2022 conference features 69 different sessions. The IMTS 2022 Conference focuses on various topics such as process innovation, plant operation, quality/inspection and automation to improve productivity. Improve part quality. Develop a stable and talented workforce to reduce manufacturing costs in the United States and create new levels of market demand.

Introducing the Presenter Giles Gaskell has worked in the field of non-contact scanning for reverse engineering and inspection since 1997. He worked for many of Europe’s most prestigious design, engineering and manufacturing companies before moving to the United States in 2004. He is an expert and communicator in the field of 3D metrology and he is 3D scanning. He served as an advisor to the Society of Manufacturing Engineers at his RAPID+TCT conference and from 2008 until 2022 he held an annual 3D scanning educational workshop at this conference. Gaskell is also the Advisor and Leader of the 3D Scanning Track for the annual Additive Manufacturing Users Group. (AMUG) Conference. From 2016 to 2022 he will spend his 6 years in AMUG providing a wide range of expert, intermediate and novice users with his 3D scanning his workshops to deepen his knowledge of commercial AM technology. . In 2021, Gaskell will be awarded his DINO (Distinguished Innovator Operator) by his AMUG, in recognition of his individual contributions to the AM industry. Winners are selected based on their intent to advance the industry or the knowledge and skills of industry professionals.

About the company Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions that combine sensors, software and autonomous technology. It used data to improve efficiency, productivity, quality, and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications. Our technology, part of HexagonAB, forms an ecosystem related to production and people, increasingly connected and autonomous. Hexagons’ Manufacturing Intelligence division provides solutions that use data from design, engineering, manufacturing and metrology to make manufacturing smarter.

