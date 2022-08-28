Google Pixel 6a review: one of the most affordable smartphones in 2022





Inflation is not helping us save money. We are all adapting and making cuts as best we can. For some people, too, that means ditching the expensive $1,000 flagships that make up the best smartphones we’ve been spoiled with in recent years. Don’t think of that as a compromise. It’s far from the truth.

I’ve had my Google Pixel 6a for over 3 weeks and can’t tell you how much I enjoyed it. I’ve been an avid proponent of these sub-$500 phones like the iPhone SE (2022), but with the Pixel 6a, it’s a further reminder that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. increase.

Google Pixel 6a review: Summary: Amazon Pros Offer: Sub $500 price tag Compact size Access to the latest Android updates and features Excellent camera Cons: Poor camera performance in low light Poor battery life for power users Specs : Dimensions: 6 x 2.8 x 0.35 inches Weight: 6.3 oz Display: 6.1 inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED Rear camera: 12.2 MP f/1.7 dual pixel wide camera, 12 MP f/2.2 ultra wide camera Front camera: 8 MP f/2.0 Front Camera Operating System: Android 12 CPU: Google TensorTitan M2 Security Coprocessor RAM: 6 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128 GB Storage UFS 3.1 Storage Battery: 4,410 mAh

Google Pixel 6a design: premium feel, low price

Here’s what you get with Google’s new budget smartphone right out of the box.

Google Pixel 6a USB-C to USB-C Cable Quick Start Guide Quick Switch Adapter SIM Tool

The striking similarities between the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 Pro are undeniable. The combination of glass and brushed metal trimmed bezel design accentuates the features of Pixel smartphones. All the way down to the raised glass strip for the rear camera. As we’ve detailed for the Pixel 6 Pro, this raised glass area is prone to damage.

Despite the significantly lower cost, the Pixel 6a looks like a premium phone. More notably, it’s one of his one-handed-friendly phones with a comfortable size of 2.8 inches wide. I wish there were more smartphones of this size!

I appreciate that it’s IP67 rated for light splash protection, but it lacks wireless charging. Granted, it’s rarely offered in phones in this price range, but Apple’s iPhone SE (2022) does.

Google Pixel 6a display: Gorgeous OLED display

What can we say about the display? It’s good, but nothing spectacular. The Pixel 6a’s 6.1-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED has all the qualities that make for a compelling display, including saturated colors and wide viewing angles.

However, the peak luminance output of the panel is only 885 lux. That’s weak compared to the 1,200+ lux output of the OnePlus Nord N20 I recently reviewed. Under sunny outdoor conditions, it becomes difficult to see what is displayed on the screen.

Google Pixel 6a review: software and performance

Die-hard Android purists know why Pixel phones are so highly regarded. Pixel phones run the standard Android experience and get the latest software updates first than other phones. All of these points are valid for the Pixel 6a, which was running Android 12 during testing.

A simple and intuitive interface. Even if you’re new to Android, the Pixel 6a’s vanilla Android experience is easy to handle and understand. You can use standard gestures to perform functions like swiping down from the top at any time to access notifications.

With a Google TensorTitan M2 security coprocessor and 6GB of RAM, the Pixel 6a runs smoothly for the most part. However, it doesn’t get the buttery response we’ve seen on flagship phones like the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It can handle some games, but its multi-core GeekBench score of 2,299 is well below what the greats in the field can achieve. Nonetheless, it was able to handle light games without compromising too much, but most people will find the basics to be adequate for performance.

great camera for the price

I’ve always been happy with the cameras on all of Google’s Pixel phones. This is no exception. Unsurprisingly, the rear is equipped with a dual camera system (a 12.2 MP f/1.7 dual pixel wide camera and a 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera), with a single 8 MP f/2.0 camera on the front. I’m here.

In good light, the Pixel 6a takes great-looking photos and videos with lots of color and detail. We got the best results with the main camera, but it has the added utility of capturing more of the scene with the ultra-wide cam, though it distorts the outer edges.

Here are some of the photos taken with the Google Pixel 6a.

Unfortunately, low-light performance is its biggest weakness, as the result is muddy-looking detail and noise. I found the same quality when shooting video footage at night.

Google Pixel 6a battery life

We like the compact size, but that means a smaller battery. That’s certainly the case with the Google Pixel 6a and its 4,410 mAh battery, which can’t be compared to the Pixel 6 Pro’s 5,000 mAh battery.

By the end of most nights, I found the battery to be around the 15% mark. It’s still something that requires a nightly charge, but power users will find themselves trying to charge it frequently throughout the day.

Honestly, that’s average for phones in this price range, but it’s nowhere near under 60 minutes for most flagships.

Verdict: Should you buy the Google Pixel 6a?

I like more than I dislike about the Google Pixel 6a. Again, another great low-cost option to consider at $449. As long as there’s enough light, the camera is still pretty good.

If you’re on a tight budget but haven’t committed to the Apple ecosystem yet, this is well worth the money.

The best budget Android phones prove you don’t have to spend a fortune on a quality smartphone

