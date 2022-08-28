How ESOP Helps Drive Employee Engagement





Over the past five years, companies have experienced a seismic shift when it comes to employee compensation and benefit packages. While employees return to the office, they are coming back with different priorities in mind and businesses cannot afford to ignore their new expectations in today’s market.

Technology companies are leading the way in setting new benchmarks for corporate culture and employee engagement. Specifically, this means investing in employee engagement and offering employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), especially within product development companies.

Why ESOP Appeals to Employees

The rapid pace of digital transformation in India means that digital solution-oriented product development is rapidly increasing and a product-driven technology boom is imminent. Now is the time to seize the opportunity to see the ESOP more clearly.

ESOP is a value-driven reward for employees that makes it easy for employers to implement revenue sharing. The Silicon Valley start-up and global tech giant has customized and adjusted his traditional ESOP structure to suit the ambitions and career goals of its employees.

At Meta, most full-time employees receive RSUs (Restricted Stock Units). RSUs will vest and be paid after a specified time. Unlike stock options, they maintain their value regardless of market fluctuations. Google uses his GSU (Google Stock Units). It evolves into a stock, not an option, and is valuable regardless of the stock’s performance. Options, on the other hand, are valuable only if the stock price rises above a certain price. Indian companies such as Flipkart, Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa, Meesho and CRED are just a few of many others offering impressive stock options to reward their employees.

Why ESOP Faces Challenges in India

ESOPs have become popular in the US, but were not widely used as reward packages during the Indian startup boom in the early 2000s for several reasons.

In India, ESOP availability is limited to a handful of companies. Many Indian startups often offer lower salaries during the recruitment process, but offer stock options to make up the difference. For those who really believe in company growth and have higher salary levels, this may be a good option. should not be used as a tool for Rather, it should be included in the salary structure from the beginning to compensate for the risk taking in startup development. An example of an employee-friendly policy is keeping the exercise price in the plan very low, allowing employees to vest their shares in the event of a liquidity event.

Another challenge is that employee ownership is very low. Most Indian companies limit their ESOP pool to between 2% and 7% of their total shareholding. Notable exceptions include Blinkit, whose ESOP pool currently holds more than 10% of the company’s stake, and Flipkart, which has actively implemented regular stock buyback programs for its employees.

The biggest challenge remains that the value of the ESOP is not articulated, and as a result, employees fail to advocate for themselves during the interview process.

How companies can encourage participation

To pave the way for top talent to join India’s evolving innovation sector, companies need to offer ESOPs and help potential employees understand their worth and potential. . Here are some steps to support ESOP adoption:

Hold workshops to share knowledge When it comes to ESOP, enablement is key. Companies have a responsibility to communicate the benefits and structure of the ESOP before making it available to their employees. Similarly, the employer should thoroughly explain the tax implications of her ESOP so that the employee can make an informed decision.

The ESOP opportunity to provide ESOP participation to all employees should not be limited to a particular subset of the company.

ESOP programs provide organizations with an opportunity to influence employee engagement, engagement and loyalty. The benefits of ESOP are bi-directional. Looking ahead, the ESOP incentivizes and inspires the next generation of innovative leaders. India has great potential and the ESOP will help companies tap into that talent.

