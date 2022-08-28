AMA Brings Innovative Japanese Cocktails and Cuisine to Santa Barbara’s Shores





Finishing off AMA signature cocktail “Sunrise”

Jacob Layman

Here in America, it’s an auspicious time for Japanese cocktail culture. Known for its elegance and attention to technical detail, the style has been a favorite in bars in New York and Chicago over the course of his decade. Earlier this year, two of his books on the subject won top honors. Winner of James Beard Award for The Way of the Cocktail and Tales of the Cocktail Spirits Award for The Japanese Art of the Cocktail. Now that approach has reached the high-end Omakase concept on the California Coast.

This summer, the five-star Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort in Santa Barbara cut the ribbon for AMA Sushi. The restaurant is headed by Kentaro Ikuta, a native of Osaka who has spent the past 13 years at various Michelin-recognized outposts, including San Francisco’s Okane and Kinjo. In his latest project, the executive chef focuses primarily on the Edomae sushi tradition. The nigiri and sashimi were shaped by hand, and at the 13-seat bar he gave an hour-long presentation. Seafood is flown in daily from Toyosu Market in Kanto Ward, Tokyo.

Sensational sushi is clearly nothing new in Southern California. The region has long been the unofficial, statewide epicenter of the cuisine. And enjoying its proximity to the Pacific Ocean is familiar to anyone who’s ever dined at Nobu Malibu (where AMA sushi chef Wendy Ramos was previously employed, by the way). But this newcomer is truly unique and stands out, largely because of its take on cocktails.

Kosame cocktail made with domestic vodka and rice vinegar.

Also

The program was conceived by Nils Scharbert, director of bars at the Rosewood property, which has no less than five other drinking establishments. Underpinning its success here is a carefully curated collection of sake and spirits, including over 30 Japanese his whiskeys, and a passion for infusing them into inventive beverages. Hung it up with a thoughtful garnish game set over a sterling ice service makes it truly special.

The menu does not overwhelm the drinker with numerous options. Instead, it streamlines a half-dozen entries named after Japanese customs and moods, executing each one with laser-like precision. Standout examples include Sunrise (How I Feel When I See the Sunrise), made with sparkling liquor, mezcal, pineapple liqueur, and sour dry his vermouth. It’s served hall-style, with the drink in an elegant stemware set over ice instead. Here, that ice is an oversized transparent cube balanced under the leaf twigs of the tree buds.

Ikagai (a concept that explains why it exists) is another winner, made with Nikka coffee grain whiskey paired with locally sourced honey and traditional Japanese plum wine underneath pickled plums. Others, such as the tsumikia he is a coconut-infused sake-based cocktail served with nori baked fresh in a traditional earthenware vessel, please the wider and more familiar crowd. and painful results.

There’s also a thoughtful zero-proof section, highlighted by Kaizen. Using chilled genmaicha, it is carbonated, coated with pandan lime reduction and sipped with roasted brown rice for a soothing elixir.

Most of these selections lean towards the clean yet complex, which makes them pair surprisingly well with the omakase dishes. For raw fish standouts such as chitoro and Hokkaido sea urchin, simply let the protein sit a few times before washing it down with liquid.The restaurant also offers plenty of a la carte his options, including a variety of grilled dishes grilled over binchotan charcoal. doing. For that, you’ll want to head for a heartier whiskey cocktail. At AMA, the sound of waves crashing against the distant shore is always easy to wash off.

Surfside sashimi and nigiri at AMA in Rosewood Miramar Beach.

Jacob Layman

