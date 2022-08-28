Geelys Zeekr to offer EVs with over 600 miles of range and CATL battery technology in Q1 2023





China-based Zeekr announced on Saturday that it will become the first global brand to leverage Qilin batteries and third-generation cell-to-pack technology from CATL, the world’s largest EV battery supplier.

The battery technology is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2023 and will first be used in the Zeekr 009, dubbed “the world’s first electric luxury MPV,” it said. A tall crossover wagon with ample passenger space, on a charge he has a range of over 1000 km (621 miles).

CATL first unveiled a new version of its cell-to-pack technology in April, claiming it could deliver 13% more power by volume than the 4680-format cells Tesla is transitioning to, with a current output of 255 Wh/kg. claimed to be able to achieve impressive energy densities. 160 Wh/kg in high-tech lithium-ion and LFP cells.

Simply put, the cell-to-pack technology skips a step. Typically, EV cells are packed into modules and then placed into packs, but this technology makes several technological leaps to ensure more monitoring and cooling and eliminate the need for modules.

CATL’s 3rd Generation Cell-to-Pack Technology

By using lithium-ion cells, CATL says the technology will allow EVs to easily pack more cells into a smaller volume, easily achieving a range of over 1,000 km (621 miles). said it would be possible. Future cytochemistry with layouts such as sodium ions.

CATL previously announced a partnership and licensing agreement with Hyundai Mobis, which could open the door to technology used in future Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models, but neither of these brands has I have not yet confirmed its use in production models.

Cell-to-pack technology isn’t the only innovation CATL has rolled out this year. According to the battery company, the new stand-alone Evogo battery replacement technology allows for one-minute replacements. So far, it plans to launch its technology in 10 cities in China. Geely is currently testing its own battery swaps as part of CaoCao’s ride-hailing service, and possibly as part of his Geometry EV brand, which is likely cheaper, so it might be unlikely that it’ll use that tech.

Zeekr shuttle for Waymo self-driving service

Zeekr was founded in March 2021 as a premium electric vehicle company, while Geely is an industrial giant in its own right, with various car brands such as Volvo, Polestar and Lotus Cars. All of these brands have their own engineering resources and manufacturing footprints, but Geelys’ aim is a little different. Called an asset-light operations strategy, it looks to core technology suppliers and may contract manufacturing partners for future assembly.

But with the Zeekr 001 launched late last year, we chose our own intelligent factory in Ningbo, China. The factory uses extensive robotics, automatic ultrasonic inspection, and intelligent self-adaptation.

First Zeekr 001 Lines Off at Ningbo Factory in China – October 2021

Another brand that comes to mind with an asset-light strategy is Fisker. Fisker expects some of the technology and engineering for the Ocean EV from Magna, along with assembly, and his Foxconn for his future Pear Urban EV.

In keeping with the way it does business, Zeekr previously announced a collaboration with Waymo on ride-hailing and Mobileye on a Level 4 self-driving EV for consumers, slated for 2024. The Zeekr 001 is based on Geelys SEA architecture. It also supports the Polestar 3 among others.

Geely said Zeekr’s plans will initially focus on the Chinese market, but will explore export opportunities.

