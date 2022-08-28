Bitcoin Price Struggles Near $20,000 As Google Data Shows Declining Interest





Bitcoin’s price fell below $20,000 yesterday, hitting its lowest level in about six weeks, and has not recovered since.

According to TradingView data, the digital currency briefly dipped below this critical psychological level early on Aug. 27.

Later in the day, the cryptocurrency fell, repeatedly dipping below $19,900, according to additional figures from TradingView.

Today, digital assets fluctuated within a modest range, surpassing $20,000 more than once before falling below $20,150.

Bitcoin also hit new lows, dropping to $19,823.00 around 10:30 ET, its lowest since around July 14th.

Declining search interest

The digital currency experienced these price fluctuations following a period of continued decline in search interest for the term Bitcoin as measured by Google Trends.

Interest in this particular term has been declining since around mid-June, with readings reaching 26 for the week of August 21-27, according to Google Trends searches over the past 12 months.

Analyzing the term using this time frame, the search interest reached its highest point (a value of 100) during the week from June 12th to June 18th.

Following its recent high, it has fallen sharply, dipping below 50 for the week of June 26th to July 2nd, and below 30 this month.

The diagram below helps explain this activity.

12-month Google Trends data for “bitcoin”

Google Trends

Search interest and price activity

This noticeable change in search interest often corresponds to a sharp change in the price of the digital currency.

A perfect example of this is 2017, when interest in the term Bitcoin hit an all-time high in December.

Digital currencies rose astronomically that year as they generated very attractive returns, generated widespread awareness and attracted a large number of retail investors.

The chart below examines Google Trends search interest in Bitcoin throughout the history of the digital currency and helps explain these fluctuations.

Google Trends data for “Bitcoin” going back to 2004.

Google Trends

The first half of 2021 is another example of how strong interest in the term Bitcoin can match up with an attractive increase in the value of the digital currency.

In the last two years of the study, the search interest measure reached 97 between January 3rd and 9th and reached 100 between May 16th and 22nd.

In the second half of 2021, the price of Bitcoin reached an all-time high near $68,000 on TradingView.

Outlook

Search interest in the term Bitcoin may not be as high now as it was at some point in the past, but it’s worth remembering that the digital currency still trades near $20,000. . past.

Digital assets have gone through several cycles of rallying to all-time highs and then suffering heavy losses.

Bitcoin, for example, approached $20,000 in late 2017, but lost most of its value within a year.

The cryptocurrency has since risen further, approaching $68,000 in the second half of 2021, setting a new all-time high above the previous record set in December 2017 by more than 200%.

Bitcoin is currently down nearly 70% from its all-time high, but as it enters another period of continuous uptrend, it could again benefit from a very compelling rally, and so far It is possible that the price level will not rise.

Disclosure: I own Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ether, EOS, and Sol.

