Apple wants to buy another one before iPhone 14





Image: Lorenz Heymann

A feeling that can only be experienced once a year.

It’s stronger and stronger than when I heard Apple stores were down in anticipation of new product launches.

See, this is the powerful sense of indifference I feel when Apple says you should get the last iPhone right before a new iPhone launch.

Cupertino follows me on telecasts of my favorite sporting events and sends me ads.

This year, however, Apple seems to have realized that this is not the best strategy. Instead, I was bombarded with a brand new message – it’s not even about the iPhone 13.

Instead, it’s an ad that asks a simple question: “What’s in the Apple One?”

To be honest, I have very little idea. I know this is some kind of bargain software bundle with different tiers depending on your dependency on Apple software.

This ad lists all the great stuff you can get: Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple iCloud+ and more.

This immediately leads to one grim thought: why no Apple Music+ or Apple Arcade+?

Naturally, the ads bounce along to quirky, quirky tunes as you go through each service in turn.

Apple Music has “Spatial Audio,” Apple Fitness+ has “Every Kind of Workout,” and Apple TV+ has “The Biggest Stars.”

I feel sorry for Apple Arcade. There are only 200 ad-free games. A strange temptation from a company that seems so intent on offering its customers more, rather than less, advertising.

Eventually, one becomes slightly out of breath. As such, you can’t really see how much software is included in any package and how much it costs.

They also used Apple AirTags to track their belongings. only one worked

So why is Apple selling the Apple One at this particular time?

The iPhone 14 is launching on September 7th, so there are strong rumors circulating. Does this ad mean that Apple wants to dig deeper into the ecosystem before the new phone arrives?

Does this mean Apple fears the iPhone 14 will be more than just that?

Oh come on now I’m sure you can make a better camera. So are all iPhones.

All iPhone ads tell you so.

