How regulation stifles or encourages fintech innovation





Just last week, protesters gathered in Amsterdam against the current detention of Tornado Cash developer Alexei Pertsev. Pertsev is still unindicted by Dutch authorities in connection with his involvement in creating the protocol for the Tornado crypto platform, which was sanctioned earlier this month by U.S. officials who say it is being used by North Korean hackers. .

North Korean hackers and criminals and malicious hackers are the bad guys. But the protesters were right to demonstrate. This arrest sets a dangerous precedent and is a threat to future societies and economies, especially the continued innovation that is vital to the crypto sector. This is a clear example of excessive regulation and government oversight.

Institutions and platforms may be asked to take specific measures to protect against criminal use, and such regulation may bring more legitimacy to the sector, but the stopping point is required. Law enforcement and regulatory agencies do not allow this. Unless something changes, government oversight risks becoming a kind of thought police that can stifle new business and technology ideas before they can be developed. I am afraid to do a difficult project.

Presenting ethical and legal dilemmas as new technologies, especially those with creative potential that can disrupt entire economies, can be used for good or evil. There can be no doubt. Blockchain technology, in most cases, allows users to view the history of their transactions, albeit anonymously. Some, like Tornado, prevent this. This makes coin transfers private just like traditional banking transactions, and it can be argued that even anonymously they are not publicly available. It also helps those who want to hide their transactions as money laundering or stolen money is involved.

Technology with the potential for good and evil is not a challenge limited to digital currencies. Any technology with a positive side can be abused in any field. Technologies like NSO’s Pegasus, for example, may be used for unethical purposes, many say, but at the same time, they are used by police and other authorities to investigate crime and terrorism. It is also useful for With so many new technologies embodying this ethical dilemma, even those who don’t care or take digital currency seriously should pay attention to Pertsev’s fate.

This is not to say that the use of protocols for illegal activities should not be scrutinized and punished. There should be legal consequences, especially if the technology is misused in ways that harm human life or public safety. But from spyware to blockchain to social media, technologies can be used for good or evil, so it’s not developers who are held accountable by regulators and law enforcement. Technology should be used for a purpose. (Of course, that’s a different situation if something was developed only to cause harm, or if the developer encourages harmful or unethical use.) In the United States, most of the time, computers Coding is theoretically protected by the First Amendment. speech. But that’s not the case in most other places, and even in the United States it’s not always enough to shift responsibility for misuse from platforms onto users.

Especially in the crypto sector, there is no doubt that crypto cowboys, naive business models and poor storage of funds have led to the recent $2 trillion value crash. Rational regulation can guide and encourage the development of new technologies and products and give a young industry more legitimacy. Examples of positive regulatory action include the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) and FDIC checking with banks to ensure they are legal before undertaking crypto-related activities. Banks are required to do so. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler recently explained plans to regulate cryptocurrency trading platforms. Additionally, the FDIC recently ordered cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital to stop claiming assets on its platform are insured by his FDIC when in fact they are not. . Such a step or potential step protects the consumer but is a reasonable burden on the platform.

And law enforcement needs to monitor fraud and crime in cryptocurrencies and other online sectors, where fraud poses a growing threat. But it shouldn’t be a developer or an engineer in police custody. This should be reserved for those who actually abuse the technology for illegal or malicious purposes.

