Forget Google Pixel 7 — Pixel 8’s Tensor 3 chip is reportedly in the works





It remains to be seen how the Tensor 2-powered Pixel 7 will fare against this year’s best phones, but Google is apparently already testing the 2023 chip.

According to GalaxyClub (opens in a new tab), Google and its partner Samsung have begun testing what will likely come to be known as Tensor 3. The 3rd generation chipset has model number S5P9865 and was tested on a board codenamed Ripcurrent.

For comparison, the Tensor 2 has model number S5P9855 and was tested on a board codenamed Cloudripper, while the original Tensor, already out with the Pixel 6, has model number S5P9845. Finding patterns is not difficult.

There’s nothing about how the reported Tensor 3 improves on its reported predecessor (which is hardly surprising given that we still don’t know how the Tensor 2 chip will perform), but , which is sure to provide normal speed and efficiency. The improvement the chip sees from generation to generation.

Perhaps more interestingly, it shows that Google doesn’t regret the decision to go its own way with the Pixel 6. Best he is the chip maker that supplies the majority of processors in Android smartphones, he is making the decision to move away from Qualcomm. It could have ended badly. The fact that the company intends to repeat the same choice not only for his Pixel 7, but perhaps for his Pixel 8, suggests that the bet paid off for Google’s sales.

Hopefully, the Pixel 7 will see a big performance boost. The Pixel 6 was off to a great start, but benchmarks show it wasn’t as fast as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-powered handset, let alone the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Apple’s A15 Bionic.

Wait no more. Google has already announced that the Pixel 7 will arrive this fall, and past forms suggest that he can expect an event in October, who should also get the company’s first wearable, the Pixel Watch.

There are also rumors of a foldable device called the Pixel Notepad, and it’s definitely in the “possibility” column for 2022.

