Why a Google Pixelbook with Tensor Chips Makes Sense





Rumors of a future Google Tensor chip circulated this week. According to Galaxy Club, Google continues to partner with Samsung on chip design and manufacturing, and is currently testing the third generation of his Tensor processors. Google uses its own Tensor design in its latest Pixel phones, and a Google Pixelbook with Tensor chips makes a lot of sense.

This is why.

The market for Google Pixelbooks has changed

First the Chromebook Pixel, then the Google Pixelbook and Pixelbook Go were created for markets that didn’t exist at the time. Well, Go may not quite fit that narrative, but I see Go as a continuation of the Pixelbook line. It was either buying a Chromebook from

Enter the Chromebook Pixel with a choice of fast Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processors for over $1,000.

This model and its later follow-ups offered the same thing: high performance. We also got some of the best industrial designs on Chromebooks to date.

But now it’s 2022. And our hardware partners power their own high-performance, well-designed and built Chromebooks. Take a look at your recently purchased HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook or Acer Chromebook Spin 714. The 12th Gen Intel Core chipset brings extreme performance to ChromeOS.

However, the new Google Pixelbooks don’t necessarily follow the same formula as the latest Intel processors. In fact, Apple has shown that it can design ARM processors that outperform his high-end Intel-powered devices. So there is an opportunity for Google to do the same by extending the Tensor chip platform beyond his Android devices.

Desktop-class performance with no fans and long battery life? Sign up for Google Pixelbooks and Tensor chips that can do it.

Google Pixelbook Tensor and Android apps

Android apps can run on Intel-based Chromebooks, but often run better on non-Intel hardware. And I’m not alone. Indeed, Google has done a great job supporting Android apps on Chromebooks with Intel processors. However, these apps are actually optimized for ARM-based silicon.

Google Pixelbooks with Tensor chipsets improve the experience of Android apps on Chromebooks. Certainly, improvements unrelated to hardware are needed. Optimized app resizing and better use of the larger screens seen on Chromebooks still leaves a gap when it comes to Android on ChromeOS. It is also a victory.

Economies of scale for Tensor Chips

I don’t know how many Pixel phones Google sells, but I’m pretty sure it’s a lot more than Google-branded Chromebooks. However, by using the same Tensor chip in both his latest Pixel handset and the new Google Pixelbook, Google could cut costs. You can lower your cost per chip by ordering more Tensor Chip production. This could result in his Pixelbook being a performant that doesn’t cost as much as previous models.

Let’s face it: Google hasn’t ordered as many chips for phones and Chromebooks as Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung. Yes, Samsung makes its own chips for Galaxy phones, but the mobile division is completely different than the chip division.

This is part of the reason why Pixelbook products are more expensive than similarly equipped Chromebooks. Given its specs, the Core i5 Pixelbook Go and its then $849 starting price is a perfect example of this.

Other vendors in this space are buying far more processors and slashing prices significantly. By leveraging Tensor orders for Pixel phones, Google is able to request more Tensor chips to put on Chromebooks. Scaling up orders is the only way to reduce silicon production costs. Unless Google decides to remove features from the chip to lower the cost, that is.

Best of all, using the same chipset for smartphones and Chromebooks will allow Google to manage its codebase more effectively. You don’t have to work with Intel or AMD to tweak the software on phones or Chromebooks with Tensor in Pixel and Google Pixelbooks.

Will there be a Google Pixelbook with Tensor coming out of Mountain View? I think it makes perfect sense, and I think it will make quite a few Pixelbook fans very happy.

