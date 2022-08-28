Genesis, Hyundai, 2022 Top JD Power Tech Innovation Survey





Good news for Genesis, Hyundai and Kia. JD Power’s 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) survey shows that its South Korean sister brand ranks high on the charts.

Genesis leads the 2022 Vehicle Reliability Study in the Premium category and leads the US TXI study in both the Premium and Overall categories with an Innovation Index score of 643 (1,000 point scale). The South Korean luxury brand beat out Cadillac and Mercedes-Benz in his latest JD Power survey.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor (534th) is the highest in the mass market rankings, closely followed by Kia Motors (495th). Only Hyundai and Kia are in the top 10 overall for innovation. It is also the only mainstream brand to exceed the industry average Innovation Index score of 486.

62 photos

It’s also important to note that Tesla and Polestar are unofficial despite their chart-topping scores. Tesla’s Innovation Index score of 681 was the highest in the study. However, in states where permits are required by law, this remains ineligible because the company does not permit JD Power to access owner information.

US TXI Study to complement JD. The Power US Initial Quality Study (IQS) and US Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) studies measure the effectiveness of each automotive brand bringing new technology to market. Responses were collected from 84,165 new his 2022 model year car owners after 90 days of ownership from February to May 2022.

However, JD Power’s US TXI Study also noted that fingerprint readers were the most problematic feature among the technologies included in the study. This feature, which was added to the survey for the first time this year, also has the lowest overall satisfaction score. It scored lower than Interior Gesture Control, which was the lowest ranked tech feature in the last two years.

The study also found that when dealers explain advanced tech features to new owners, owners are less likely to abandon the technology after trying it out. This highlights the key role of dealers in embracing new technology for vehicle owners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motor1.com/news/606898/genesis-hyundai-tech-innovation-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos