Google sued over access to millions of NHS blood tests





A Google-owned artificial intelligence company may have had access to NHS blood test results without patients’ knowledge, according to a High Court case involving the health records of 1.6 million people.

DeepMind, which was acquired by Google in 2014, may have been passed blood test results processed by the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust laboratory, according to legal documents reviewed by The Telegraph.

Google DeepMind has said the lawsuit is without merit and has promised to fight it in court.

The blood test claims were made as part of a larger lawsuit filed against Google DeepMind by former Royal Free patient Andrew Prismall.

His claims question whether the blood test results were also provided to Google DeepMind, and allege that the US-owned company did not fully respond to his lawyers’ demands for clarification.

Between 2015 and 2019, Google DeepMind received 1.6 million medical records from Royal Free. These were used to train artificial intelligence algorithms that power a mobile app called Streams.

Royal Free’s NHS administrators signed a data sharing agreement with Google DeepMind that was supposed to legally transfer records. In 2017, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) ruled that the NHS trust violated data protection law.

Elizabeth Denham, Information Commissioner at the time, said the Royal Free failed to demonstrate the need and justification for processing 1.6 million partial patient records just to test the Streams app. said. As a result, the NHS Trust has given her ICO a legally binding commitment.

Prismall, who is backed by the city’s law firm Mishcon de Reya, filed his first class action lawsuit against Google DeepMind last year. Last year, he withdrew it after a Supreme Court decision in another case involving Google made it impossible to proceed.

A derivative action refiled in May under different laws seeks damages for all 1.6 million people whose records were transferred to artificial intelligence healthcare companies.

A Google DeepMind spokesperson said, “This claim is baseless and will be challenged in court if the claimant pursues it further.

Streams were intended to help detect early signs of acute kidney injury (AKI), which is associated with 100,000 hospital deaths annually according to the NHS. A 2009 study found that one-third of these deaths could have been prevented with proper care and treatment.

The lawsuit is being funded by Litigation Capital Management Ltd, a commercial funding agency. Many of the recent class action-style lawsuits in UK courts have been filed with the support of these commercial firms, leading to speculation about the motives behind these lawsuits.

James Hartley, director of dispute resolution at law firm Freeths, said a data breach lawsuit could cost between 15 million and 30 million. [pounds]sometimes more.

It sounds silly, but Hartley, who helped represent Post Office scandal victims in their struggle for compensation, added, but that’s the scale of these problems.

Phil Booth, coordinator of the campaign group MedConfidential, which helped bring the data sharing to light, said: His AI can detect signs of common health problems purely from eye scans.

What Big Tech needs to learn is that putting together a covert deal like this has consequences. Taking medical data from real people’s lives without permission undermines trust.

