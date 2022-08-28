



JD Power’s annual U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) analysis for 2022 is great news for Genesis, Hyundai and Kia, as it shows their South Korean sister makers have a sizeable spot on the charts.

Leading the 2022 Vehicle Dependability Research in its quality class, Genesis leads the US TXI Review with 643 Innovation Index ratings (1,000 scale) in both these highest quality groups and all groups. The South Korean luxury brand beat out Cadillac and Mercedes-Benz in his latest JD Energy survey.

On the other hand, Hyundai (534th) marked the highest value in the mass market ranking, followed closely by Kia (495th). Only Hyundai and Kia are in the top 10 for overall innovation. It is also the only mainstream brand name to exceed the industry’s usual Innovation Index score of 486.

It’s also very important to realize that Tesla and Polestar, despite their chart-topping scores, are unofficial. Tesla’s Innovation Index score of 681 was the highest in this analysis. On the other hand, in states where licensing is required by law, JD Ability remains ineligible because the company does not allow the owner’s information to be obtained.

US TXI Review, which complements JD. The Energy US Preliminary High-quality Analyze (IQS) and US Automotive General performance, Execution and Structure (APEAL) studies measure how well all car models deliver new systems for today’s market. Responses were coming in from his 84,165 owners of his new 2022 design 12-month car, likely shortly after his 90-day ownership from February 2022 to May.

Meanwhile, JD Power’s US TXI Review notes that the most problematic feature of the technology included in the study is the fingerprint reader. The attribute that was included in this year’s time survey also has the lowest ratings for general pleasure. It scored lower than his previous two long-lasting lowest-rated technical attributes, Gesture Control.

The study also found that dealers who communicate advanced technology options to new homeowners were significantly less likely to abandon entrepreneurs shortly after trying to innovate. This highlights the seller’s key objective of embracing the new system among car house owners.

