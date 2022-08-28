How to visit the past with Google Street View on mobile





Google has been capturing imagery for Street View since 2007. A feature included in Google Maps that allows you to view parts of the world in 360 degrees. For a while, I was able to use time travel on my desktop computer to view past captures.

As part of its 15th anniversary celebrations in May 2022, Google is introducing time travel to its Maps apps for iOS and Android. You can now browse the area in Street View on your smartphone, dating back to our first capture in 2007. Method is as follows.

How to visit the past with Google Street View

To use Google Street View on desktop, drag the small yellow letters and drop them on the highlighted street. This opens a 360 degree image set for an immersive experience. It works just as well on mobile, but there are even more unique map features you can try in the app.

Using the time travel feature of Google Maps on your phone is relatively easy.

Open the Google Maps app and search or browse for locations in the app. Press and hold the screen next to the location of interest. Tap the square at the bottom left of the screen to open Street View.at the bottom of the screen[日付をもっと見る]Choose.

You are now ready to browse the images taken each year. Just tap the tile that displays the month and year of the capture. I noticed that in some places the year is missing, but in most places he has his first capture in 2007.

Why Time Travel in Street View is Better

The time travel feature is primarily a fun tool. Exploring the past in over 80 countries with Street View offers great entertainment. It can also be used to find non-existent buildings and landmarks.

Have you ever forgotten the shop around the corner from your home many years ago? It could have been a small family business, and there seems to be no trace of it online. If you were there in 2007, you can go back in time and refresh your memories.

Beyond that, it’s a great way to see how certain landmarks were built or demolished over time.

Find interesting spots with Google Maps’ time travel feature

An easy way to find interesting landmarks to explore with Google Maps’ time travel feature is to search for “landmark”. One interesting example is the Florida Museum of Arts and Sciences.

A 2007 museum image shows an abandoned building on a dilapidated site. The following photos are from June 2011 and show the fully renovated and well maintained building. Comparing these to his latest capture from June 2022 shows just how much better Google’s camera capture quality has come.

Playing with Google’s time travel features in Street View is a lot of fun. It can bring to life certain parts of the world, especially those that have changed a lot in the last 15 years.

Using time travel is just one of the great features of Google Maps. There are many more features you should try to improve your navigation and exploration experience in your app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.makeuseof.com/visit-the-past-using-google-street-view-android-iphone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos