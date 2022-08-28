How to fix Google Sheets formula parsing error





There’s nothing worse than manipulating formulas in a spreadsheet just to get an error instead of a result. Here are the formula parsing errors you see in Google Sheets and how to fix them.

Some errors that appear in Google Sheets will give you more details. For example, a #N/A error indicates that the lookup value was not found. On the other hand, errors labeled #ERROR! Google Sheets doesn’t give me a clue what’s wrong, so I’m scratching my head.

Let’s take a look at the various formula parsing errors you may see in Google Sheets and how to fix them.

Error: #DIV/0!

This is one of the easy errors to recognize and fix in Google Sheets. If you see #DIV/0! that means you are trying to divide by zero or a blank cell.

Here you can see that we are dividing the value in cell F2 by the value in cell G2, which has a value of $0.00.

When you see this error, hover over the cell containing it. You should see a message like “Function DIVIDE parameter 2 cannot be zero”.

Fix: Check the parameters indicated by the error and fix any zero values ​​or blank cells.

Error: #Error!

If I hover my cursor over a cell when this error appears, I get the dreaded “Formula Parse Error” line with no further details. This error basically means that there is something wrong with your formula.

Problems can be anything from missing operators to extra parentheses to incorrect symbols.

Here is what I received with #ERROR! for our ceremony. Upon closer inspection, I see that there is no operator to join the range of cells you want to sum. There are spaces instead of colons.

This next example adds a value to a formula. However, I see a dollar sign in front of the first value, which is a no-no. By default, Google Sheets uses the dollar sign to represent absolute values.

Correction: The best thing to do when you receive this error is to go through the formula arguments one at a time to find the mistake.

Error: #N/A

The #N/A error is the error you get when you’re searching for a value that doesn’t exist in a range of cells. You may be using the VLOOKUP, HLOOKUP, or MATCH functions.

Here we’re using VLOOKUP to find the value in cell B15 (Monday) in the range A1 to F13. It returns an error instead of a result because Monday does not exist in the specified range.

This error helps a little when you hover your cursor over a cell. Here you can see that it specifically states “Could not find value ‘Monday’ in VLOOKUP evaluation”.

Fix: Check the lookup value you are searching for in the specified range. Sometimes it’s a simple typo in a value or the wrong cell range in a formula.

Error: #NAME?

If you misspell a function name, use a function that isn’t supported in the spreadsheet, have a typo in the defined name, or even forget the quotes, you’ll get a #NAME? error.

In this first example, the AVERAGE function is just misspelled.

In this example, I made a mistake typing CLOOKUP instead of VLOOKUP.

Fix: Check the function names in your formulas carefully, as the most common reason for errors is misspellings or typos.

Error: #NUM!

#NUM! Pops up when there is an invalid number or a number outside the Google Sheets range.

For example, I have a formula whose result is larger than what can be displayed on the sheet. You can see this by hovering over the error.

Fix: Make sure the calculations you perform are valid and the spreadsheet can support the results.

Error: #REF!

When deleting a cell referenced in a formula or trying to get a non-existing result, I get the following error: Let’s look at an example.

Here we simply subtract the value in cell G2 from the value in cell F2. Everything works fine when both cells contain values. But if I remove column G, I get #REF! An error occurred due to a missing reference.

This example uses VLOOKUP to return the value of column 7, which is out of range.

For each instance of the error, place your cursor over it and ask for help. The first error indicates a missing reference, the second tells us that the function evaluated out of bounds.

Fix: Replace deleted cells, columns, or rows, or simply fix references in formulas. For search functions, make sure the arguments you are using are valid.

Error: #VALUE!

The last error to check is #VALUE! It often appears when the cell you are referencing has the wrong data type.

In this example you can see that we are subtracting the value of F2 from the value of F1. However, the value in cell F1 is text, not number.

For more information, hovering over this error tells me that I must have entered the wrong cell reference in the formula.

Fix: Make sure you are using the correct data types in your formulas.Select the cell and click[その他の形式]You can check the data type using the drop-down list.

Tools to Avoid Formula Parsing Errors in Google Sheets

Google Sheets offers several features to assist with formulas, primarily when working with functions.

formula proposal

Start a formula with an equals sign and a function name in a cell and you’ll get suggestions from your spreadsheet. Just select the suggestion if it matches your goal and add your arguments. If you don’t see any suggestions,[ツール]>[オートコンプリート]>[数式の提案を有効にする]to turn it on.

formula help

You can also select the blue question mark icon that appears on the left when entering a formula. Then you can see a dropdown box of arguments the function expects and an example.

Use the IFERROR function

Another way to suppress errors is to use the IFERROR function. This handy tool can give you a different result than one of the above error messages, or hide the error entirely. See his IFERROR tutorial on Google Sheets for more information.

The error gets worse, especially if you don’t know what’s wrong or how to fix it. We hope you find this list of Google Sheets formula parsing errors, explanations, and fixes helpful.

