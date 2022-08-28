How to set up and use Google Assistant on Galaxy Watch 5





One of the Galaxy Watch 5’s features is Google Assistant support, but it doesn’t come pre-installed, so here’s how to get it up and running.Like Android smartphones and tablets, Samsung’s smartwatches have Bixby. Comes with a voice assistant. However, while a user can install his Google Assistant on any Galaxy smartphone or tablet, only Galaxy Watch models running Wear OS, such as the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Watch 5 series, are compatible with his Google Assistant. I have.

Google Assistant is available on a wide variety of devices, including smartphones, smart speakers, smart displays, smart TVs, Chromebooks, and even cars with Android Auto. Some smartphones even have a dedicated button to summon the Google Assistant.

Samsung’s Bixby is the default voice assistant on the Galaxy Watch 5 (and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro). However, it does have Google Assistant support out of the box. The first step to using the Google Assistant on your Galaxy Watch 5 is to sign in to your Google Account on your watch. If you’ve already set up your clock with your Google Account, you can skip this step. However, if you used your Samsung account to set up your watch, or if you originally set it up using your Google account but deleted it, you’ll need to add your Google account. First, launch the Settings app on your watch,[アカウントとバックアップ]Scroll down to next,[Google アカウント]then tap[アカウントを追加]Choose.

Google Assistant not available in all regions

After signing in with your Google account, launch the Play Store app on your watch and search for Google Assistant. Tap “Download” and open the app when the installation is complete. When the app opens, it requests certain permissions in order to function. Once allowed, follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process on your connected smartphone. The user can choose to turn on the “Hey Google” wake command. Users can also set the Galaxy Watch 5 home button as a shortcut to quickly launch Google Assistant.

Some Galaxy Watch 5 users may have trouble setting up their Google Assistant. Google advises affected users to wait 15 minutes before trying again. With the Google Assistant installed, just say “Hey Google” or launch the app to get started. Galaxy Watch 5 owners can control compatible smart home devices directly from their wrist, set alarms and timers, ask questions about the weather, perform unit conversions, and more.

Not everyone can install the Google Assistant app on the Galaxy Watch 5 as it may not show up when you search for it in the Play Store. Because it is only available in some regions such as France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, UK and US. Nonetheless, a quick search on the Internet provides ways to get voice assistants to work in unsupported regions.

