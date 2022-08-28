4 easy ways to make your rental home smarter





landlord, eh? All you want to do is bring your rental home into the modern age, but these property owners can’t even replace locks, upgrade light switches, or pull out a 1950s wall outlet. They give some nonsense about liability as to how your lease forbids you from rewiring things and you really don’t want to attack anything with a driver. In particular, there are many ways to add smarts to your home without upsetting your landlord or risking electrocution. Here are some tips to make your rental space smarter.

All of the items selected here (except one) work with Amazon, Android, and Apple devices. That’s because it works with the holy trinity of smart home systems: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Plus, it doesn’t require professional installation or permanent wiring, so you can take it with you when you move.

smarter lock

Most landlords won’t allow locks to be replaced (unsurprisingly, in an emergency, you may need to go inside). However, you can make your lock smarter. The SwitchBot Lock fits on the back of the deadbolt his lock and unlocks or locks the door on command. SwitchBot also offers a wireless keypad touch that allows you to open the lock with your fingerprint, keycode or NFC tag. You can control the lock remotely to be notified when someone comes by, whether it’s letting a friend in while you’re out or your landlord wants to ram in. to be a device. The combo pack of lock, remotely controlled hub, and fingerprint keypad is priced at $169.99. There’s even an app for Apple Watch, so you can open the front door with a flick of your wrist. (Come on!)

If your landlord doesn’t mind removing part of the lock, the August WiFi Smart Lock might work. This replaces the rear of the lock with a motorized mechanism, so your old key will still work, but you can also use the remote or optional keypad to open the lock. The bundle price is $234.

smarter switch

Most of the rental properties I lived in had electrical systems that could be euphemistically described as retro, with old-style toggle switches that looked dated even in the 90s. If it’s not broken, most landlords wonder why it should be fixed, even if it was installed during the Reagan administration. You might think it’s impossible to remotely control those clunky old light switches, but you’d be wrong.The Adaprox Fingerbot Plus uses motors instead of fingers to turn these old-fashioned switches You can flick automatically. A great place to start is the $89.99 Pro Kit. This includes two of his Fingerbots, a hub to control them, and a toolkit that allows you to attach and control different kinds of switches.

If the light switches were a bit more modern, like the larger rocker types, the redundantly named Switchbot Bot would push to turn the lights on and pull to turn them off with the help of sticky pads attached to the switch. can do. This $29.99 device still has access to the light switch, so you can use your finger to turn the light on if you’re feeling a little primitive. But to control it from outside your home, you need a SwitchBot Hub.

smarter socket

Want to control whatever you plug into your wall outlet? Try ConnectSense Smart Outlet 2. This $40 device can be controlled over the internet or by voice by simply plugging it into the dual wall outlets that your device plugs into. Additionally, you can monitor how much power your device is using with the ConnectSense app. Smart Outlet 2 also adds a USB port for charging your device. It’s a bit bulky, though, so if you want to control a single device, or you only have one wall outlet, consider the $20 Smart Connect EZ Lamp Controller. If you want to control more than one device, the Kasa Smart Wall Power Strip HS300 has 6 power sockets, each of which can be controlled individually by the Kasa app and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. However, it does not support Apple HomeKit. Additionally, this $47 power strip has three USB sockets for charging.

Smarter curtains and blinds

When you think of the modern smart home, curtains probably aren’t the first thing that comes to mind, but they can be as much a part of it as anything else. How about curtains that close and make you look like you’re at home while you’re away? The SwitchBot Curtain Rod 2 sits inside the curtain and uses a small, quiet motor to open and close the curtain. Do you have blinds instead of curtains? Soma manufactures a device that allows you to open and close your blinds using bead cords or tilt rods. But at $149 each, they’re on the expensive side, and while they don’t directly support Apple HomeKit, with a little hacking he offers free software that integrates with HomeKit.

