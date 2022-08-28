Trademark filing shows Reality brand for Apple’s mixed reality headsets





A trademark filing spotted by Bloomberg suggests that Apple may incorporate reality into its long-rumored mixed reality headset name and brand. The Reality One, Reality Pro, and Reality Processor trademarks match the name of realityOS in Apple’s code, as well as his three separate filings, which may refer to the headset’s operating system. is shown.

The application was not submitted by Apple itself, but by a company called Immersive Health Solutions, LLC. Companies like Apple often use shell company names to keep their plans private when filing for patents and trademarks. But as Bloomberg points out, Delaware-based Immersive Health Solutions was registered by another shell company, Corporation Trust Co., which also appears in the RealityOS trademark.

In addition to the US, applications were also made in the EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay. All three submissions refer to virtual and augmented reality headsets, goggles, glasses and smart glasses. While the Reality One trademark may refer to the name of the headset itself, Reality Pro is a specification Apple has planned for the future, in line with the same Pro moniker that Apple applies to its high-end devices. may indicate an enhanced version of Meanwhile, the name Reality Processor may allude to the headset’s processing unit, which is rumored to be the M2 chip.

The application came out just a week before the Apples Far Out event, but mixed reality headsets are unlikely. The headset could enable both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences and games (including his VR versions of Apple Maps and FaceTime), as well as experiences based on Hollywood movies. It is rumored that there is. Apple’s board reportedly allowed him to try out the headset in May, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts it won’t hit the market until January 2023. doing.

