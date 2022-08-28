Examples of automatic care adjustments





Conventional care coordination is broken. Registered Nurses (RNs), Physician Assistants (PAs), Care Managers, Physicians, and Medical Administrators are most likely to now nod in agreement. Current de facto methods for coordinating, validating, and advancing a patient’s clinical steps in her journey are manual, variable, and non-scalable, posing significant challenges for today’s healthcare providers. Let me explain what these terms mean.

Most care coordination tasks are performed by humans, such as scheduling appointments, following up on patients, and tracking lab orders. Health care providers hire personnel to perform these activities or change the roles of existing personnel to meet the needs. In many cases, the burden of administrative functions falls on clinicians, taking time away from direct patient care. Coordinating care is time consuming and tedious. Coordination tasks are often delayed because no one is available to complete the required tasks in a timely manner. And because it relies on human labor, coordination of care is very expensive.

Variable care coordination procedures tend to be distributed among many different care providers, both within the same organization and across care sites. Individual care teams and care sites perform the same tasks differently. Not only does this lead to an inconsistent patient care experience, but the lack of tight integration between siled medical information systems makes it easy for procedures to be overlooked, overlooked or not communicated. increase. Considering that patients with multiple chronic diseases see 14 different doctors each year, the degree of variability is staggering.

Not Scalable Historically, health care systems have responded to the demands of care coordination by throwing more bodies into the problem. In today’s environment of healthcare worker shortages and burnout, additional staff simply cannot be available to devote to this effort. has become How are healthcare systems supposed to scale up their care coordination efforts when more people are unavailable? The answer is automation.

The Inaccurate Stigma of Automation in Patient Care

Automation technology is not new. In fact, we implicitly trust them in other aspects of our lives, such as automating electronic bill payments and our reliance on autopilot navigation systems for planes. However, this technology has yet to be fully adopted in healthcare, especially when applied to patient interactions. There is reluctance to remove human contact from healthcare relationships for fear of weakening the connection between providers and patients or posing potential risks. In fact, these outcomes are more likely to occur without automation. Forcing clinicians to spend countless hours performing routine and repetitive administrative tasks rather than automating these functions and allowing clinicians to focus on individualized patient care Continuing to do so lacks humanity.

Clinicians are tired of the administrative burden imposed by coordination of care, but most are unaware that better alternatives are available. Performing these tasks manually This is all that was previously known, and these individuals are often too far removed from the IT departments of the healthcare system to realize that technology can be applied to provide much-needed relief. Is not … It’s time to bridge this divide.

Automated care orchestration for peace of mind and consistency

When we talk about automating the care coordination process, we don’t mean complex artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that make predictions based on trained data models. What I am referring to is much simpler and more elegant. Deterministic care orchestration where known information is automatically identified in the EHR or other data source (e.g. test results available or not, test results normal or abnormal, etc.) and suboptimal actions are Initiate (e.g. flagging a patient for a doctor’s appointment or automating the scheduling of a surgery).

This type of deterministic care orchestration requires real-time patient data and clinical intelligence to algorithmically identify patient risk and triage these patients appropriately. Save clinicians time by automating care coordination steps across high volumes of patients. Proper triage also enables these clinicians to focus on high-risk patients who require more interaction. Automation frees clinicians from the minutiae of repetitive care coordination tasks to maximize license utilization.

Automated care orchestration also helps ensure consistency across different care sites, ensuring all providers are coordinated and informed of care coordination updates and responsibilities. This information loop can (and should) be extended to patients. For example, by prompting patients to review or update information in patient charts and medication lists, the healthcare system can help prevent new conditions, co-morbidities, or Medication can be identified and addressed.

Some innovative healthcare providers are already realizing the measurable benefits of automated care orchestration. For example, one well-known medical system leverages automation in its preoperative workflow. Historically, this provider required an in-person visit with a clinician for all patients, regardless of their overall health status or type of surgery. This visit primarily consisted of vital sign collection, order scheduling, and lab review steps, which were then automated. Now, her 67% of patients in the health system can skip this in-person visit, reducing her cost per visit by 20% and improving patient satisfaction.

This is just one example of the efficiencies that can be achieved in all types of care coordination efforts, from care transitions and discharge preparations to chronic disease management. What healthcare systems need to do is remove the stigma often associated with automation and let technology do the tedious task of coordinating care that currently overwhelms valuable clinicians.

