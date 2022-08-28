6+ things to know about #MiamiTech: News from Brightline, Mindspace, FIU, Blockchain.com, FAU, MDC, Jobbox, Moonshot Awards and more





1 Brightline plans to complete Boca and Aventura stations this year

A new station on Boca Raton’s Bright Line is expected to open for passenger service by the end of the year, according to the rail company. Boca will be his fourth station in South Florida, after Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Brightline says it expects about 1.8 million annual visitors to Boca using the service by 2025. It will also open a 455-space parking lot with one floor reserved for the adjacent downtown library.

Brightline also said it expects to complete the new station at Aventura by the end of this year, with service to Orlando expected to begin in early 2023.

2Mindspace open location in Wynwood

Co-working firm Mindspace has secured more than 30,000 square feet inside Wynwood’s Gateway, the Tel Aviv-based company has announced. This is the company’s first location, and the 435-workspace facility on his sixth floor at Gateway is set to open next year. This will be Mindspace’s first store in Miami.

“Flexible offices are on the rise and Mindspace is on a growth trajectory,” said Zakai, adding that the company has doubled its office portfolio in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the United States over the course of 2022. rice field.

Mindspace is a global premium flex office provider with 40 locations in over 20 cities around the world, including San Francisco, Philadelphia, Washington and Washington DC. The Mindspace Gateway provides shared access to the parent room, podcast room, outdoor terrace and penthouse roof terrace within the grounds.

Within Wynwood’s The Gateway, Mindspace joins Keith Labour-led startup OpenStore, cryptocurrency company Ripple, biopharmaceutical company Bell, and brokerage firm Marcus & Milichup.

WeWork sees Miami as its best performing market and is in talks to open two new locations after abandoning its 830 Brickell location. Another of his competitors, Industrious, plans to open stores in West Palm Beach, Aventura and Miami Beach, according to the Commercial Observer.

3FIU partners with Blockchain.com for Web3 education

Florida International University has partnered with cryptocurrency platform Blockchain.com to expand Web3 and cryptocurrency education at the university. Through FIU’s innovative education and student success initiatives, this partnership will identify new opportunities for learners interested in technology and Web3 through purposeful curricula, co-curricular, and continuing education programs and courses. and demonstrates Blockchain.com’s commitment to education and accessibility. Within the next two years, Blockchain.com plans to have a local workforce of hundreds of employees. Enrolling approximately 56,000 students across the university’s 190 programs, FIU serves as an important pipeline and key partner for talent development and student success. Enrollment in FIU’s Computing and Information Technology majors has doubled in the last five years, driven by growing demand from students and alumni seeking careers in technology. Nationally, experts predict that computing and information technology jobs will increase by 13% by 2030, creating more than 650,000 jobs. Since moving headquarters to Miami, Blockchain.com alone has doubled his workforce and has hired local talent at top South Florida universities, including FIU. Throughout the 2022-2023 academic year, students, alumni and community members will have the opportunity to connect and explore opportunities such as internships, workshops and guest lectures through this partnership. More details on these opportunities and the partnership between Blockchain.com and his FIU will be shared this fall.

4FAU wins NSF grant for smart city streets

The Florida Atlantic Universities Institute for Sensing and Embedded Network Systems Engineering (I-SENSE) and the College of Engineering and Computer Science, along with Columbia University, Rutgers University, the University of Central Florida, and Lehman College, are major National Science Foundation Center for Engineering Research grants. won gold .

The new Smart Streetscape Engineering Research Center (CS3) will be supported for five years at $26 million. Up to $52 million in total renewables over an additional 5 years. This program is NSF’s flagship engineering program that advances convergent research to address large-scale societal challenges. FAU President John Kelly said: CS3 is an important way for stakeholders from universities, governments, industry and communities to work together to improve quality of life, increase social equity and boost economic development through innovative and cutting-edge smart city technologies. provide a route.

The country’s streets, neighborhood streets, sidewalks, and public spaces are prime locations for deploying engineering research to strengthen society. Smart streets can instantly sense human behavior, guide disabled pedestrians, collect garbage, exterminate pests, enhance emergency services, and protect people from environmental and health threats. I can do it. At FAU, CS3 builds on a longstanding partnership with the City of West Palm Beach, developed through the West Palm Beach Mobility Intelligence Project led by FAU’s I-SENSE. The Pedestrian Mobility Sensing Project, launched in 2019 and supported through the City of West Palm Beach, the Knight Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Palm Beach and Martin Counties, plays a central role in CS3.

5 Double Opportunities for Students and Alumni at MDC Tech The Miami Dade CollegesSchool of Engineering and Technology created the Javier Coto Scholarship in honor of the late MDC Professor Javier Coto. The scholarship, funded by Miami-Dade County, is available to students entering fall technology courses including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, Internet of Things, app development, and more. Eligible students must be Miami-Dade County residents, have applied for financial aid, and be enrolled in selected technical courses. Recipients will receive a refund of their tuition fees. EnTec is a component of MDCTech and a gateway that connects students, community members, and employers with her MDC’s technology offerings. For more information on scholarships, please visit here or [email protected] Correlation One’s Data Science for All (DS4A) program is also accepting applications. This program will help you activate, redirect and grow new data-oriented careers. Graduates lead to the jobs of the future in technology and earn college credits to earn a Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics from Miami Dade College. This program is free and is specifically looking for students of Hispanic, Black, or other underrepresented ethnicities and backgrounds. If an MDC student/alumni is interested, please include in your application that you studied or studied at MDC. The application deadline is September 2nd. Please check this out for details.

Read more: MDC, FIU, FAU, and PBSC awarded $6.2 million in state funding to upskill students to meet cybersecurity demands

6More #MiamiTech news deserves attention Jobbox.ai, a software company that brings AI-based infrastructure to the home service marketplace, connecting customers directly with skilled trading professionals to help locksmiths Announced partnership with locksmith franchise Pop-A-Lock. Acquire and manage jobs, send job referrals to other professionals, and manage payments and weekly settlements via Jobox’s automated technology, including referral fee distribution, reporting, and more. , announced a partnership with Stripe to offer business financial accounts to help professionals streamline money management, and partnered with NEXT Insurance to give JObox users access to personalized insurance. Jobbox powers over 6,000 professional businesses in 39 US states, and on its platform he has processed over $1 billion in transactions. His 21 companies from Florida, Georgia and Alabama have been selected as finalists for his 2022 Cade Prize for Innovation. Competing for a $64,000 prize pool are Boca Raton-based Neptuna Ocean Power, Miami-based Umbrero, Coral Gables-based Coflow his Jetwind Turbine, and Pine Crest-based Portable his solar and so on. The winner will be announced on September 29th. The annual competition, which celebrates early-stage invention, is the pinnacle initiative of Gainesville’s Cade Museum of Creativity and Invention, named after Gatorade’s lead inventor, Dr. James Robert Cade. Click here for details. Fetch is now available in Miami and Fort. Lauderdale. Founded in Atlanta in 2017, Fetch is the first peer-to-peer truck rental company to enable instant, contactless truck rentals. Fetch offers box trucks, cargo vans and pickup trucks by the hour, day and week. Fetch lets customers skip the counter and unlock rental trucks and vans from their mobile devices. Adam Steinberg, CEO of Fetch.PlusOpportunity Knocks, said he is excited to bring Fetchs’ unique contactless truck rentals to Florida given the economic growth across Florida. Nominate the extraordinary people and organizations that took Miami to the Moon! Nominations will be reviewed and a final selection will be made by a panel of judges. Winners will be recognized at the 1st Annual Miami Moonshot Awards at Bay 13 Brewery on the evening of September 22nd. Nominate here by September 1st. The Founder Institute (FI.co) is accepting applications for cohorts scheduled to begin on September 28th. The application deadline is September 18th. The Fall 2022 cohort will be held virtually online, allowing anyone to build a business from the comfort of their own home with Florida’s top entrepreneurs and investors. Please apply here. The NSU Levan Center of Innovation Accelerate Program is his 12-week program to increase corporate funding, customers and revenue streams. Build brand awareness and engage with a network of experts and stakeholders to support further innovation. The application will open on July 6th. For more information, please visit ICYMI

