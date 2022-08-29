“Tape or chewing gum:” Twitter’s revocation echoes around the world | Tech Talk & Innovation





From the San Francisco (AP) Fire Department to government agencies, school districts to businesses, local governments to grassroots organizations around the world, Twitter is the best tool for getting your message out quickly, efficiently, and directly.

It is also a constant risk-reward calculation.

A recent shocking whistleblower report from Twitter’s former security chief claims the social media company has been negligent in protecting its users’ cybersecurity and privacy over the years. It’s a concern for everyone who uses Twitter, but it’s especially true for political dissidents and activists who are reaching out to voters, breaking news about emergencies, and targeting hackers and their own governments. may be

Prateek Waghre, policy director for the Internet Freedom Foundation, said that while we tend to see these companies as large, well-resourced entities that know what they’re doing, many of their actions turns out to be a crisis-driven makeshift reaction. A digital rights non-profit organization in India. “Basically, they are often held together with sellotape or chewing gum.

Peiter Mudge Zatko, Twitter’s head of security until he was fired earlier this year, last month filed a complaint with U.S. federal authorities, accusing the company of inadequate cybersecurity defenses and trying to root out fake accounts. It claimed that it misled regulators about its failure to do so. Spread false information. Among Zatkos’ most serious accusations, he violated the terms of his 2011 FTC settlement by falsely claiming Twitter took stronger measures to protect the security and privacy of its users. There is a thing called.

Waghre said in the complaint on India that Twitter knowingly allowed the Indian government to place its agents on the company’s payroll account was based on the fact that they had direct, unsupervised access to the company’s systems and user data. said he was particularly concerned about He also pointed to a case earlier this month in which a former Twitter employee was convicted of passing sensitive user data to members of the Saudi royal family in exchange for bribes.

The consequences of privacy and security lapses can range from inconvenience and embarrassment, like when an Indiana State Police account was hacked and tweeted earlier this year, to worse. He was sentenced to years in prison for running his anonymous satirical Twitter account, a case he was accused of spying for the kingdom while working for Twitter. It may be related to the accused man.

As an advocate for dissidents and others detained in Saudi Arabia, Bethany Al-Haidari has been concerned about protecting the privacy of Twitter users for years. Her new whistleblower allegations make her even more worried.

Given what we know about how social media is used around the world, it is very problematic, said Al-Haidari, who works for the Freedom Initiative, a U.S.-based human rights group. I’m here. It is very disturbing to me that hackers or governments could take advantage of Twitter’s cybersecurity flaws to obtain users’ identities, private messages, or other personal information.

Bidicao, a Chinese-Australian artist and activist who regularly publishes art criticizing the Chinese Communist Party, expressed concern over the whistleblower’s allegations, saying that many users had used their phone number and I pointed out that you provide your email to Twitter.

If that personal information is leaked, it could be used for identity tracking, he said. Badiukao regularly receives death threats and propaganda from what he believes to be bots and spam accounts. said.

However, the artist plans to continue using Twitter, perhaps the best option Chinese-speaking activists and artists have as a “refuge for free speech.”

Twitter says the whistleblower’s allegations present false statements about the company and its privacy and data security practices, and the allegations lack context. is and will continue to be a priority, the company said in a statement.

Despite the concerns raised by Zatko’s allegations, none of the groups spoken to by the AP this week had any plans to stop using Twitter. Security experts say that while the whistleblower’s claims are alarming, there is no reason for individual users to delete their accounts.

Prominent Twitter users and world governments could be at greater risk than average users, experts say. For example, 2020 will see the rise of then-President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, and many tech billionaires, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Twitter was embarrassingly hacked by a teenager who accessed the account. Musk is currently embroiled in a battle with Twitter, which is trying to drop its $44 billion acquisition of the company.

Jennifer Grygiel, professor of communications at Syracuse University and an avid Twitter follower, has raised the alarm about yet another security incident. In 2017, a Twitter customer supporting her worker deactivated then-President Donald Trump’s account for several minutes on his last day of work. Grigiel said the account was quickly restored, but the incident showed just how vulnerable Twitter is when it comes to governments, heads of state, and military departments that use the platform.

Am I surprised or shocked by the whistleblower’s allegations? South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said he uses Twitter to communicate with about 18,700 followers. . But he argues it’s especially important that people don’t assume that the constant attacks on our emails, databases, Twitter accounts, and Facebook are the new normal. “If you become desensitized to it, you cannot be proactive,” he said.

At the Denver City Fire Department, public relations officer JD Chism acknowledges concerns over security issues. But the ministry must weigh that risk against the way Twitter has become integral to communicating emergencies to the public. Hosts real-time updates on fires and associated road closures and injuries, along with retweets from.

For now, the department will continue to use Twitter as usual, Chisholm said.

Associated Press Writers Krutika Pathi, New Delhi. Jesse Bedain of Denver. Jennifer Peltz in New York. James Pollard of South Carolina. Zensu in Hong Kong. Margaret Stafford of Kansas City. Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia. Jay Reeves of Birmingham, Alabama. Amy Tuxin of Orange County, California. Rebecca Santana of New Orleans. Jonathan Mathis of Nashville, Tennessee. Michael Goldberg of Jackson, Mississippi, contributed to this story.

