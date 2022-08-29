



LONDON – US aerospace company Boeing announced on August 26 that it will invest up to $5 million to help expand its advanced manufacturing innovations in St. Louis, Missouri (AMICSTL).

Boeing said the $5 million investment will strengthen and grow its state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility and advance worker training and workforce development programs and initiatives.

This will naturally increase the productivity of the region’s talent pipeline in the areas of technology, communications and manufacturing capabilities. Boeing will never run out of quality domestically sourced labor.

Economic development and business leaders in the St. Louis metropolitan area established AMUCSTL in 2020 with the goal of honing a more diverse, resilient and advanced manufacturing sector in the American Midwest.

In fact, the new 130,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing complex is one of the nation’s premier workforce development and learning programs, including state-of-the-art R&D prototypes and production capabilities covering numerous vertical functions.

This extends to aerospace, agricultural technology, automotive, biomedical, geospatial, transport and logistics, and construction. As such, the aviation industry creates knowledge and skill spillovers to other industries, demonstrating how important aviation sector investments are to certain regions, particularly St. Louis.

The Aerospace Manufacturing and AMICSTLs venture aims to build an advanced manufacturing, innovation, and R&D hub in St. Louis in the North Central Corridor. The site aims to transform the city into a high-tech neighborhood, and hopefully by his next decade he will be able to expand the campus to support the growing demand for new technologies.

The new campus will be positioned along a triangle formed by Cortex, the innovation community NGA West, the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency facility and the Ranken Technical College campus.

In addition to the company’s five-year investment, Boeing Phantom Works Vice President Steve Nordland will join AMICSTL’s board of directors. Boeing Cory Matthews, a longtime St. Louis stalwart, will also serve as his interim CEO of AMICSTIL after retiring from Boeing this year.

Boeing is a global leader in the aerospace sector, seeking to develop, manufacture and provide services including aircraft, defense products, space systems and solutions to customers in 150 countries to be precise around the world.

A top U.S. exporter, the company is responsible for producing more than half of the world’s commercial aircraft, providing talent and financial benefits to their respective economies.

