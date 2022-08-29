Innovation Forum Focused on Low Carbon Mission





A windmill installed in Nanpeng Island, Guangdong Province. [Photo/China Daily]

In his congratulatory address to the 2022 Pujiang Innovation Forum on Saturday, Premier Li Keqiang said China seeks low-carbon development while pursuing modernization and expressed its willingness to strengthen all-round international cooperation.

Mr. Lee said that low-carbon development is related to the future of the world, and that innovation is the biggest driver leading this development.

Lee said this year’s forum, themed “Low Carbon: The New Mandate of Global Innovation,” will be crucial in working together to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals globally.

As the world’s largest developing country, China has chosen to achieve modernization through low-carbon and green development efforts, unprecedented in human history, and can only be achieved through painstaking efforts, Li said.

As a result, China will resolutely adhere to its open-door policy, further expand high-level opening-up, deepen reform, promote high-quality development, and strengthen comprehensive international cooperation and in-depth communication. Achieving a win-win situation, he added.

The forum, which runs through Tuesday, is co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Shanghai Municipal Government, with the Netherlands as Honored Country of the Year and Hainan as Honored State.

In his congratulatory address, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that the challenges facing the world require international cooperation and long-term planning, and that joint technological progress and the sharing of innovative ideas should be sustained by everyone. I said it is very important to embrace a possible future.

The Pujiang Innovation Forum will provide a platform for experts to gather, discuss and showcase their innovations, he added.

This year’s theme will address one of the most pressing challenges facing both China and the Netherlands, Rutte said.

Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said at the opening ceremony of the forum on Saturday that a technological revolution comparable to the third industrial revolution is required to achieve the carbon neutral goal, and that the global energy structure, industrial development and human He said that production and lifestyles need to be restructured. Existence.

Over the past year, China has achieved many great achievements in technological innovation, and the national innovation-led development strategy has been effectively applied.

World Economic Forum President Borge Brende also called for greater international cooperation. We will not reach our common climate goals unless all countries and all businesses work together.

This year’s forum includes dozens of activities, including main forums, sub-forums, seminars, the release of achievements, and the launch of a global technology supply and demand matchmaking platform. Topics covered at the forum include young scientists, women scientists, elite young scientists, global health and development, the Belt and Road Initiative, and green technology banks.

As this year’s honorary nation, the Netherlands hosted a water technology event on Saturday, featuring China-Dutch cooperation on sustainable water technology innovation.

Dutch and Chinese organizations will also host an Energy Dialogue Seminar on Monday, with speakers from China and Europe providing perspectives on the energy transition, innovations in decarbonizing the industry, green hydrogen and battery technology.

More than 230 experts from nearly 30 countries and regions will participate in the 4-day event both online and offline to discuss topics such as low-carbon development through technological innovation and deepening technical cooperation in decarbonization. is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202208/29/WS630bf36ea310fd2b29e74a32.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos