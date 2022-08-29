Google wants to make using Android apps across devices more convenient





What you need to know Google has rolled out a developer preview of its new cross-device software development kit. This SDK is intended to enable developers to build apps that work on all kinds of devices. For the time being, we only support Android smartphones and tablets.

Google’s Nearby Share already offers great functionality for transferring files to Chromebooks and Android devices, but with the release of a new cross-device software development kit, the company is making it easier to use Android apps on all kinds of devices. We want to make it possible.

The search giant has announced that a developer preview of its SDK is now available (opens in new tab). This gives developers access to tools for designing apps that work across multiple devices, including Android smartphones and non-Android platforms. Google first announced the effort at his I/O event last May.

The goal is to simplify how developers build seamless user experiences across platforms by removing the hassles associated with device discovery, authentication, and connection protocols. The SDK relies on Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ultra Wideband to handle multi-device connectivity. It is also backward compatible with Android 8.

Google mentions some use cases where this tool is useful (opens in new tab). For example, you can use your smartphone to enter payment methods for movie rentals or TV purchases. If you switch from your phone to your tablet, you can even pick up where you left off from a long article. These are based on personal experience. If you’re in a group, for example, you can share a bike route with a friend who rides with you, or collect items from colleagues to create a food order for the group without having to carry your phone. increase.

This sounds like an upcoming Nearby Share improvement spotted earlier this year by Mishaal Rahman. This makes sharing between my devices much faster. This feature was not rolled out to everyone, but was already available on Google Play Services at the time.

For now, the SDK is only compatible with Android phones and tablets, but Google vows to extend the cross-device experience to “Android surfaces and non-Android OSes” such as watches, TVs, and cars in the future.

