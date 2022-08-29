How to check Android 13 bootloader version on Google Pixel 6 series





The Android 13 season has officially started. The latest version of Android introduces some new UI changes and many useful features. For the Google Pixel 6 family, the Android 13 stable update also incremented the anti-rollback version of the bootloader for these devices. As a result, after upgrading to Android 13, it is not possible to flash back to an older Android 12 build.

Why does my Google Pixel 6/6 Pro/6a require a bootloader upgrade?

Rollback protection for Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a is provided by an electronic fuse (eFuse). eFuse is like a write-once flash. If you write something to these bits and flip it, it cannot be undone. After “blowing” the eFuse, it is permanently written with that value.

To neutralize many attack vectors, Google shipped a new set of bootloaders for 6th generation Pixel phones via stable Android 13 OTA. This will prevent older revisions of Android from loading on these devices. Only after a successful boot of Android 13 will the associated eFuses be disconnected and the rollback index incremented. flashed later.

How to check if Google Pixel 6/6 Pro/6a bootloader is already updated?

A bootloader is by definition a program that loads an operating system or chainloads another bootloader when the device is powered on. Google’s Fastboot utility makes it easy to query your Android device’s bootloader variables from your computer. For that, the target’s Pixel smartphone has to be booted with a bootloader interface.

Make sure you have the latest versions of ADB and Fastboot utilities installed on your PC/Mac/Chromebook. on the phone,[設定]>[電話について]>[ビルド番号]and tap this entry seven times to enable developer options. Go back to the main settings page,[システム]then tap[開発者向けオプション]Go to. Turn on USB debugging. Connect your Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a to your computer using a USB cable. Open a terminal window and enter the following command to see if your device is detected: adb devices

You may need to authenticate your host PC’s identity for the first time.

If a device is connected, its serial number is displayed. Once everything is ready, reboot into bootloader mode by running the following command: Check if the target device is detected in bootloader mode by the PC by entering the following command: fastboot devices

If you’re using Windows on your PC, you may need to install the latest Google USB driver.

To check your bootloader version, run the following command: fastboot getvar version-bootloader

Then, match the bootloader version with the output you get by referring to the following table.

You can also query the bootloader version from the userspace Fastboot interface (aka fastbootd). To do this, reboot the device using adb reboot fastboot and then run the same fastboot getvar version-bootloader command.

If you don’t have a PC nearby, you can get the bootloader version from the phone itself. First, turn off your Google Pixel 6/6 Pro/6a and press the volume down and power buttons for a few seconds. Release them when you see Fastboot mode. You should see the bootloader version on your screen.

For command line fans, get the bootloader version by running the following command in your phone’s terminal emulator app:

getprop ro. bootloader

It says the bootloader version is different, does that mean I can go back to Android 12?

If your Pixel 6/6 Pro/6a bootloader version is different than what is shown in the table above, you may be running a beta build of Android 13 or an older stable channel build of Android 12.

You can try to revert to Android 12 using an earlier version of the bootloader, but we do not recommend it. For security and compatibility reasons, you should use the stable Android 13 OTA to upgrade the bootloader and underlying firmware bits of your device.

If you plan to do a manual flash, make sure you have a stable Android 13 software partition image flashed to both slots. A bootloader version mismatch between the A and B slots is enough to brick the device. There is still no known way to revive hard brick Google Tensor powered devices like the Google Pixel 6/6 Pro/6a, so be careful before attempting a manual upgrade.

How to safely upgrade bootloader on Google Pixel 6/6 Pro/6a?

To avoid hard brick scenarios, after successfully updating and booting Android 13 at least once, you should flash the bootloader partition to an inactive slot. This eliminates the possibility of version mismatch, especially when flashing a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a for the first time on a stable Android 13 build.

Option 1 (using recovery/OTA image):

After successfully booting Android 13, download the full OTA image corresponding to that build. Then sideload from stock recovery and reboot the device to make sure both slots have the same bootloader version.

Option 2 (using factory image):

Anyone who upgraded to Android 13 by flashing a factory image after unlocking the bootloader should select this option. After successfully booting Android 13 for the first time,

Check the current active slot: adb reboot bootloader fastboot getvar current-slot output returns the current slot as ‘a’, then the active slot should be ‘a’ and the other should be ‘b’ there is. Otherwise, the active slot is ‘b’ and the other slot is ‘a’. Extract the contents of the factory image ZIP file and locate the bootloader image in the extracted file. It should be named “bootloader-“.[device codename]-[platform codename]-[major version]-[minor version].img.” For the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the platform is codenamed “slider”, while for the Pixel 6a it is “bluejay”. Then both slots need to be flashed with bootloaders. if active slot is afastboot – -slot=other flash bootloader bootloader_filename.imgfastboot set_active bfastboot reboot bootloaderfastboot set_active afastboot reboot bootloaderfastboot reboot if active slot is bfastboot –slot=other flash bootloader bootloader_filename.imgfastboot set_active afastboot reboot bootloaderfastboot set_active bfastboot Reboot bootloaderfastboot over reboot.

As you can see, there are no shortage of different ways to check the basic bootloader version of your Pixel 6, 6 Pro, or 6a. Choose the method that best suits your needs if you let the system handle it automatically or install the updated bootloader manually.

