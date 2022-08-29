Goldman says we’re at an ‘inflection point’ of high volatility





Goldman Sachs Asset Management said in a recent report that the world is at an “inflection point” which means there will be a “major shift” in how we invest. The firm pointed to persistent inflation, supply chain disruptions, “increased sensitivity” to climate issues, geopolitical instability and rising interest rates as a result of deglobalization. Goldman said it could change the trajectory of countries and companies and the way people invest. Julian Salisbury and Luke Sarsfield, global co-heads of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said: “All of this creates uncertainty and can contribute to increased market volatility.” In an environment, portfolio construction playbooks that have worked so well in recent decades may be less effective going forward, forcing a rethinking of approaches. Play your defense creatively Despite the changes to come, one thing remains, Goldman said: “But low inflation, low interest rates, free trade, “In today’s changing and challenging investment environment, where geopolitical stability is no longer the norm, the types of assets and strategies that investors use to provide protection may be required.” Defensive investing means investing in companies with stable performance and demand, regardless of market conditions. Defensive sectors typically include utilities, consumer, and healthcare. But defensive sectors in today’s new, more volatile environment may be classified as domestic and relatively insulated from supply chain disruptions and inflation, Goldman said. increase. How to invest in technology companies Goldman already he offers one tip. Investing in technology companies that are best positioned to withstand rising interest rates and higher costs. That means companies with strong balance sheets, high profit margins, strong free cash flow and low debt, he added, making it increasingly important to invest globally as well. Considered a growth stock, it’s time to take a “balanced approach to investing in technology innovation.” “[It] Goldman also said he believes more than 70% of the S&P 500 companies can invest. Beyond market cap-weighted benchmarks that historically allocate excessive capital to investors as they are at risk of creating potential opportunities for “innovative companies to create meaningful value over the long term.” It is very important to look. With the US Federal Reserve (Fed) raising interest rates twice in a row this year, the era of low interest rates may be over for now. At the July meeting, he said he was unlikely to back off on rate hikes until inflation had fallen significantly. Very cheap for businesses. However, Goldman says higher interest rates will likely lead to greater diversification in performance as weaker companies face cash flow problems and refinancing deadlines. Variance usually refers to the range of possible returns for an investment and can also be used to measure risk. The greater the variance, the riskier the investment and vice versa. “All other things being equal, rising interest rates hurt earnings and affect valuations,” Goldman wrote. Goldman advised investors to look at a company’s interest coverage ratio. The ratio helps gauge a company’s ability to service its debt, according to the company. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s profit before interest and tax by its interest expense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/29/goldman-says-were-at-an-inflection-point-with-higher-volatility.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

