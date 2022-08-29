



Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) gives you valuable peace of mind knowing who’s ringing your doorbell whether you’re home or not.

You may have noticed the word Nest. Since smartphones and tablets are Pixels, all Google speakers and security devices are now Nest.

But there is one additional feature you may not have considered. Knowing who is coming and who is going is equally helpful. Yes it works both ways.

There are quite a few smart doorbells out there today, so let’s differentiate ourselves.

Click here for Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) AU website Price $263 RRP Warranty 1 Year Country of Manufacture Thailand

First impression is very similar to Google Design Path+

An elegant, understated white that matches most door colors. At the top is the camera eye, and at the bottom is a circular doorbell press button that glows white.

Powered by built-in rechargeable 3.65V/6A/22W battery. Remove the doorbell and charge it with a USB-C 15W or higher charger (not included).

I’ll start with a caveat, though. Don’t buy a video doorbell on impulse.

Setting up Google Home easy Pass+

Since this is a Wi-Fi device, the only limitation is the maximum distance from your router. It uses Wi-Fi N 2.4GHz and can theoretically be placed 30-40m away from your router, but this depends on how many walls and doors (and their structures) the signal passes through.

If distance is an issue, you may need to consider a Wi-Fi extender that works with your current router, or a new mesh system costing hundreds to thousands of dollars. Or follow our guide to fix Wi-Fi blackspots quickly and often for free.

Easy to install. It comes with a flat metal base plate (left or right mount) and 20 wedges (left or right mount) to tilt the device towards oncoming traffic. All screws and templates are inbox. There is a video guide.

Field of view is narrow but pass

Ideally, it should be mounted 120cm and 30cm from the ground. The field of view is 145 diagonal and about 90 horizontal (or 9:16). It’s not as wide as one with a fisheye 180, but the image isn’t distorted as much.

You sacrifice width for height Battery life is pretty good Pass+

This depends on the number of doorbell pressed events or motion activated video. 6 months for light users (logging 2-4 events per day), 3 months for medium users (9-12 events), 1 month for busy users (2-25 events) can be obtained.

The latter becomes more of a problem when the doorbell faces the road, requiring its sensitivity and field of view to be limited.

If you have an existing electric Ding Dong Friedland Doorbell, we recommend a wired connection.

#1 Catch Wrong Voltage

Google Nest Doorbell requires 8-24 VAC / 10VA / 50 Hz power supply. This is an AC power supply, your existing doorbell may be an 8V/1A DC power supply. The same transformer can usually be used for wiring the doorbell, but the transformer will need to be changed. RJ Turk has a 240V to 16V AC transformer plug pack (not wired) used for security alarms for about $50. You can also find suitable transformers on Jaycar.

Then go up to the ceiling to find and replace the old transformer. My advice is to hire an electrician as DIY is illegal due to the AC being used.

STRONG WARNING: Electrical safety legislation requires a licensed electrician to connect anything to a domestic power source other than a 240V AC plug-in pack.

Your Friedland ding-dong won’t work on the wrong voltage, so catch the #2 chime.

Notifications are sent to your phone and Google Assistant speaker by default. That might be enough.

Alternatively, you can purchase an AC chime and use the same wiring to power off the new transformer. Google can also receive messages.

path in use

A doorbell is as good as a Wi-Fi signal. So test it first using the free Network Cell Info Light app on Google Play to test the signal strength exactly where you want to place your doorbell. A signal strength of -50dBM or less is required for proper operation.

Wi-Fi also induces latency, and apps can test latency in milliseconds (Ms) and data throughput (Mbps). Make sure to turn off mobile data before testing.[速度]About 2-4 seconds if you go to the tab and the ms lag is over 100ms and the data throughput (remember uploads are important here) is under 10Mbps (to the router) of video/audio delay. Difficult to communicate on time. According to Google, don’t try at least 2Mbps.

You can respond verbally via smartphone notifications or use preset responses.

Image quality Pass (night) and Pass+ (day)

The camera records at 960 x 1280 (1.3MP) at up to 30 frames per second (fps). Again, depending on the strength of the Wi-Fi signal, it can drop down to 15 fps when it starts to be jerky and choppy.

Where I tested it, I got a 5Mbps upload, 150ms lag, and the image was decent. voice was impossible.

The night vision is mono and although Google says it has HDR, it has a range of about 2-3 meters with an 850nm IR LED.

Voice quality pass (acceptable)

Voice quality depends on Wi-Fi signal strength, and since we usually use smartphones, it depends on mobile data signal strength. Or you can use Google Assistant when you’re at home and have better voice quality.

There’s one mic and some AI noise cancellation, but overall it’s good enough. If there is wind, the caller cannot be identified.

Path under weatherproof IP54 cover

5 means that dust ingress is not completely prevented, but dust must not enter in sufficient quantity to interfere with the safe operation of the device.

4 means that light water splash (rain) on the enclosure from any direction has no detrimental effect.

However, since it is not weatherproof, it must be installed under the eaves or awnings.

Get more passes when you subscribe to Nest Aware

Bypassing a subscription, you can get a basic person, package, vehicle ID, and 3 hours of event history, which is a very short window of time while you’re on the road.

A basic Nest Aware subscription costs AUD$9/month and unlocks 30 days of event history, familiar people alerts, smoke and fire alerts, and more. Nest Aware Plus is $18/month and adds 24/7 video history (which a doorbell can’t do). Click here for details on each. Well worth it if you have multiple Nest devices.

CyberShacks View Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) Worth Adding to Google Home

These device types include Arlo, Google Nest, Ring, Eufy, and many hardware store brands. You should make your choice based on the features you want, not your budget. At $263, the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) is affordable and fully featured.

There are some caveats.

Wi-Fi signal strength is a top priority. Try it first. Wire if possible. It will likely cost you $150+ for an electrician, $50+ for a transformer, and you’ll need a new ding-dong bell. If possible, keep the porch lights on at night. Do not record required details.

Bunnings experts say video doorbells have a very high return rate. [all brands] There are two main reasons. Doorbells can go off thousands of times a month, so his Wi-Fi signal on the doorstep is low or zero, and he has to recharge his battery more often, once a week instead of every 2-3 months. I feel frustrated that I have to.

As with almost all other Wi-Fi doorbells, a limited recommendation can be given if other conditions are right. A Google Assistant-enabled home would be easy, but most brands integrate with Google anyway.

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) $329, $263 ~ 12/9/22

Performance (Strong WI-Fi) 7.5/10

Pros Google is a worthy addition to Google Assistant Home Reasonable daylight imagery, but bear in mind that the field of view is smaller than the rest Well done Cons If your Wi-Fi is weak, you may not be satisfied Upgrade your home Wi-Fi Google Assistant can be relatively slow to respond 3 hour events are too short unless you subscribe to Nest Aware Requires additional night light Connect wired to avoid recharging

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cybershack.com.au/reviews/google-nest-doorbell-battery-friend-or-foe-security-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

