Google studies pre-banking: like a vaccine to protect people from online misinformation





NEWFox news articles are now available!

According to a report released Wednesday, Google is experimenting with “pre-banking” to pre-emptively expose “disinformation” to “inoculate people against manipulation”.

“[S]Social scientists at the University of Cambridge and Google conducted an experiment that showed people 90-second cartoons in a laboratory setting and, as YouTube ads, explained some of the most common manipulation techniques in simple, non-partisan language. ,” said NBC News’ David Ingram. report.

He said the research was “part of a broader effort by technology companies, academics and the press to find new ways to restructure media literacy, and that other approaches such as traditional fact-checking are not available online.” I couldn’t influence the wrong information,” he said.

“In the days before the 2020 election, social media platforms began experimenting with the idea of ​​pre-banking,” Ingram wrote. Twitter has used pre-banking on subjects such as vote security in the days leading up to the 2020 election, while Facebook and Snapchat have devoted resources to voter education. The effort is a Covid misinformation.”

Google is the world’s most powerful search engine and the parent company of YouTube, which it acquired in 2006. (Fox News)

YouTube removes misinformation and adds context and information to relevant content

Lead study author John Rozenbeek, a postdoctoral fellow at Cambridge University’s Institute for Social Decision Making, explained to NBC News:

“Researchers compared its efficacy to vaccinations given to people against the harmful effects of conspiracy theories, propaganda, or other misinformation,” Ingram said.

The researched paper itself claimed that the video was “made to inoculate people against manipulation techniques commonly used in misinformation.”

In this study,[e]Each video first provides a warning of an impending disinformation attack, then presents a preemptive refutation of the manipulation techniques used in this attack, and finally presents a small dose of misinformation in the form of harmless and humorous examples. Instantiate the inoculation procedure by

Ingram noted that the research is already being used by Google to respond to political world affairs, such as “preparing in advance for anti-refugee sentiment among people fleeing Ukraine.”

Ukrainian refugees queuing at the Polish border (AP)

FBI Blown Up After Zuckerberg Revealed Their Warnings Before Hunter Biden’s Laptop Story: Collusion”

“The company said it had no plans to push pre-sleep videos in the US ahead of this fall’s midterm elections, but said it could be an option for future election cycles.

Beth Goldberg, a co-author of the study and head of research at Google subsidiary Jigsaw, hoped “to help people resist manipulation online,” according to ResearchGate. , Goldberg has a record of research on topics such as “far-right extremist propaganda,” “acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine,” and “scientific racism.”

Jigsaw’s extensive page on the history of conspiracy theories argues that “conspiracy theories legitimize violence, undermine public health, and undermine democratic governance.”

Goldberg explained that while pre-banking is believed to help moderate content, “it’s not enough given the amount of misinformation.”

Pre-banking helps to pre-empt disinformation before it starts, instead of reacting. “You don’t have to guess what the politicians are going to say or what the vaccine disinformation campaign is going to say next week, just know there will always be something to fan the fear.” she said.

In recent years, what can be said and asked on the Internet has become a household issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, some outside scholars are skeptical about the viability of the techniques used to undermine right-wing personalities.

Paraphrasing Shannon McGregor’s senior fellow in communications at the University of North Carolina, Ingram said, “Pre-banking campaigns may do little to stem the flow of disinformation from prominent sources such as far-right influencers on YouTube. I can’t,” he claimed.

Alexander Hall is an Associate Editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/google-researches-pre-bunking-vaccination-inoculate-people-against-online-misinformation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos