InvoCare Raises Technology Spending and Innovation Hub – Strategy





InvoCare invested in updates to PCs, tablets and phones to increase its information technology and digital spending and build a new innovation hub.

The cost of investing in the funeral and crematorium provider’s platform increased to $5.7 million across shared service center projects and ERP implementations, with an additional $4.7 million spent on SaaS-related spending.

With 1H 2022 results, the funeral director, which covers more than 290 funeral homes and 17 cemeteries and crematoriums, said strategic momentum would continue during the period, with a focus on investments in foundation optimization. rice field.

InvoCare CEO Olivier Chretien said the company has achieved “important milestones” including implementing a new payroll system, investing in three new shared service centers and “standardizing and simplifying ongoing processes.” he told investors.

Following the completion of a major program last year, Chretien added InvoCare poised for the deployment of new cemetery and crematorium enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.

“The steps we have taken to address our foundation over the past 18 months have not only moved us to the next phase of our strategy with a greater focus on profitable organic and We are doing it,” said Chretien.

InvoCare invests in leveraging CRM data to enhance the Employee Value Proposition to help attract and retain more than its fair share of talent.

The business is “increasingly focused on growth”, “maximizing return on investment from network clusters, making employee schedules more sophisticated, and continuing its ERP upgrade journey”.

“We are looking at the rapid digitization of our products and ecosystem and continue to invest in new digital offerings.”

“We recently expanded our national customer care contact center resources to take more staff calls and support them with a dedicated CRM system that links the call field and on-site experience. I’m here.

“We are also gradually rebuilding our main website with the latest technology stack, [will add] We are enhancing our digital self-service capabilities and e-commerce, and have several exciting launches planned, including live chat. ”

Commenting on the development of the new innovation hub, Chretien added, “Connecting InvoCare to an ecosystem of innovators and partners, enabling mutually beneficial collaboration and unlocking human potential.”

InvoCare employees are now beginning to use smart glasses technology to enable training and remote support for local mortuary employees from a central location.

With our investment in digital memorization business, Memory, we now offer a digital memorial timeline through the majority of full service funerals in Australia.

Chretien added that the company is looking to build out its partnership pipeline and portfolio through merger and acquisition opportunities.

InvoCare’s $5 million in growth and network costs included digital project initiatives including websites, e-commerce, CRM projects, and other network property projects.

Total capital spending fell from $22.9 million to $18.4 million in the half year, but the company plans to continue platform investments in ERP solutions for the wider business, as well as investments in digital solutions and e-commerce is.

More than half’s statutory income increased 9% to $285.4 million and losses narrowed 139% to $16.8 million.

Operating income before interest (EBIT) for the first half increased 10 percent to $44 million, reporting a loss of $16.8 million.

