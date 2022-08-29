Apple VR headset names include Reality One, Reality Pro, Reality Processor, suggesting trademark filing





A trademark filing suggests that Apple Inc. may be claiming the potential name for its long-awaited mixed reality headset.

We have applied for the names Reality One, Reality Pro and Reality Processor in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay. Apple itself didn’t file, but they’re following a pattern iPhone makers have used in the past, relying on law firms the company has previously enlisted to lock down the brand.

Apple’s headsets are expected to combine virtual and augmented reality technologies and push the company into competition with leading provider of VR equipment, Meta Platforms Inc. It’s been seven years since the company last hit a new hardware category with the Apple Watch.

A Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the filing. There is none.

Still, there are clues to suggest that Apple is laying the groundwork for expansion into headsets.

All of the new trademarks are registered to a Shell corporation named Immersive Health Solutions LLC, which was incorporated in February, according to records obtained by Bloomberg News. The company itself was registered by the Corporation Trust, another Shell corporation in Delaware. The RealityOS trademarks use the same company.

In a process that began in Canada in February and in several other countries in August to file trademark documents, the companies behind the trademarks have hired several well-known professional law firms in each country. It depended on the place.

In the United States, Canada, and New Zealand, Complainant has registered law firms that Apple has previously used for trademark registrations or other matters. For example, in New Zealand, law firm Simpson Grierson was used for reality filings. Apple relied on the same company to file the company name Apple Sales New Zealand.

Apple has long followed this same process to register upcoming product names months or years before their official debut. This approach allows Apple to secure the name early without the risk of having to purchase the name from another trademark owner later. The company didn’t take this approach prior to the debut of his iPhone in 2007 and eventually had to come to terms with Cisco Systems Inc. for the name.

Apple aims to release its first mixed reality headset at the high end of the market in 2023, but the device is facing camera sensor, software and overheating issues during development.

If Apple is actually behind the trademark, Reality One and Reality Pro could be theoretical options for the new product. The company may also register multiple names in case it wants to release different devices in the future.

Apple typically uses the Pro moniker for high-end products such as the iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro. We’ve also added One to previous products, such as the Apple One subscription bundle.

Apple’s first headset, codenamed N301, is expected to be one of the most powerful and expensive models on the market at launch, and the company is already working on a follow-up device. Within Apple, the device is sometimes referred to as Reality, indicating that the term is at least considered in the product.

A follow-on model, internally called the N602, and lightweight augmented reality glasses known as the N421 aren’t expected to hit the market until later this decade. Apple showed its first headset to its board earlier this year, signaling that the device is nearing release.

Reality Processor trademarks may refer to dedicated chips for headsets. The company plans to use the M2 system-on-chip with 16 gigabytes of memory in the device, though additional processing technology will likely be needed to handle his high-resolution VR and AR graphics. I have.

The real name matches the planned name of the headset software. The device will have its own operating system called realOS, Bloomberg News reports. This approach is similar to Apple using the watchOS name for Apple Watch software. Apple already offers RealityKit. It’s a set of frameworks for a developer to create his AR app for his iPhone.

Apple headsets will include VR-based versions of Apple apps such as Maps and FaceTime, as well as collaboration features for multiple users wearing the headset. It will also focus on consuming media content such as sports and movies in VR and games. The latest trademark also implies that the device may have health-related features.

The first Apple headset will rival Metas’ upcoming Quest Pro, due to debut in October, with features like eye and body tracking. Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Samsung Electronics Co., and other Apple rivals are also considering their own VR and AR devices.

