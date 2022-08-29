Israeli radiation vest heading to the moon on Artemis 1





NASA kicks off the Artemis mission on Monday by launching an unmanned spacecraft on a six-week mission to orbit the moon and return to Earth. Through the Artemis mission, NASA will land the first woman and the first man of color on the moon, paving the way for long-term lunar existence and serving as a stepping stone to send astronauts to Mars.

The Israeli space industry also has a role to play in missions, participating in international experiments in collaboration with the Israel Space Agency (ISA), the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and NASA. The experiment, called the Matroshka AstroRad Radiation Experiment (MARE), will investigate radiation exposure during flights and the effectiveness of a new protective vest developed by the Israeli company StemRad, supported by the Israeli Space Agency within Israel’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology. to test.

MARE addresses one of the greatest health hazards for space mission crews beyond low-Earth orbit space radiation. To date, except for the Apollo lunar missions, all human space exploration missions have been confined to low Earth orbit, where most of the harmful radiation, including that from solar storms and cosmic galactic radiation, is shielded by the Earth’s magnetic field. was

Instead of a human crew, Artemis I’s Orion spacecraft, called Helga and Zohar, consist of two identical mannequins manufactured from materials that mimic human bones, soft tissue, and adult female organs. You will carry the torso. The female form is chosen because females are typically more sensitive to the effects of cosmic radiation. Zohar dons her StemRad radiation vest, which covers her upper body, uterus, and blood-forming organs, but Helga does not. The manikin is equipped with radiation detectors that allow scientists to map internal radiation dose to body regions, including vital organs. In all other respects as well, it will let scientists know how much radiation the new vest can protect the crew from radiation, and how much the astronauts will survive inside Orion in lunar mission conditions that can’t be replicated on Earth. We also collect data about whether you experience radiation.

The experiment is jointly managed by the ISA and DLR, with support from Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the Orion spacecraft for NASA. NASA will participate in the experiment as a co-principal investigator.

ISA will provide the AstroRad vest and DLR will provide the mannequin and most of the radiation detectors. If successful, there’s a good chance astronauts will be wearing his AstroRad vest on space missions scheduled over the next decade.

Hira Haddad Cimmernik, Executive Director of the Ministry of Innovation and Science and Technology, said: We are committed to continuous improvement.

