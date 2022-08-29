Last Week’s Most Important Retail Tech Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Here are some RTIH articles that caught our attention last week, including Amazon, Uber Eats, Co-op, Boots, Deliveroo, Nike, AiFi, SPAR, and more.

Amazon Stops Checkout-Free Store Push with Just Walk Out Technology

Amazon put the brakes on the expansion of UK no-checkout convenience stores after sales fell short of expectations and installation costs were many times higher than in standard locations.

The Sunday Times report said the major US company is believed to have walked away from talks on dozens of sites for its Amazon Fresh store and stopped searching for more locations.

This year, there will still be some vacancies on sites Amazon has already leased.

Amazon’s physical store strategy is fluid.here’s why

Celia Van Wickel, senior director of digital commerce at Kantar, said the aforementioned slowdown in the UK for Amazon Fresh’s no-checkout stores is part of a larger movement.

The cost of Amazon Just Walk Out technology hits reality

Experiments like Amazon Fresh stores powered by Just Walk Out technology don’t work at scale for regular retailers.

This is the view of Sigurur Ari Sigurjnsson, Director of Business Development at LS Retail.

Uber Eats and Co-op Agree to Partner for Rapid Online Delivery

Co-op and Uber Eats have partnered as part of the convenience retailer’s plan to expand its on-demand online delivery service.

Through the partnership, shoppers will be able to order from nearly 1,000 co-op grocery stores through the Uber Eats app by the end of the year, with groceries delivered in just 30 minutes.

Starting this week, customers can use the Uber Eats app to choose from over 6,000 items in stock at local Co-op stores, starting in a phased rollout.

Featuring freshly picked produce from local stores, the service is not only available for full grocery stores, but also for on-demand refills, forgotten items, meal ideas, and nighttime snacks at home.

The biggest retail tech of the past few weeks at a glance

RTIH compiles outstanding retail technology deals, deployments and pilots over the past seven days. Featuring Cainz Corporation, AiFi, Pinterest, Waitrose, Frasers Group, Gopuff and JD.com.

AiFi Launches Japan’s First Autonomous Store with Cainz Corporation

Cainz Corporation, a Japanese home center chain with 230 stores, has announced a new standalone location called Cainz Mobile Store on the first floor of its headquarters in Honjo City, Saitama Prefecture.

Computer vision technology implemented in US-based AiFi-powered stores allows customers to purchase Cainz-branded household goods and snacks without going through a cash register or self-checkout.

This will open in the near future and may expand to other locations in the future.

SPAR Leverages VisionR Shopper Analytics Technology

Dublin-based startup VisionR has announced an agreement with SPAR to leverage in-store shopper-driven insights across its retail network in 48 countries.

Using a plug-in solution, VisionRs Scout technology uses computer vision and machine learning to transform real-world shopper experiences into trusted online data that retailers can access through the VisionRs app.

Scout anonymously segments shoppers into foot count, shopping groups, shopper profile, shopping duration, product engagement, penetration and spending.

Retailers can use this information to make informed decisions about marketing, sales, and operations.

Amazon Fresh schedules important appointments in brick-and-mortar stores.

Claire Peters has been appointed Vice President of Worldwide AmazonFresh and Peter Bowrey has been appointed Vice President of AmazonFresh Store Operations.

Peters was a Managing Director at Woolworths Supermarkets.

Her resume also includes a stint as Chief Operating Officer of Tesco Stores.

Mr. Bowley, on the other hand, has worked for Tesco for over 30 years in various functions and internationally.

Most recently, he was the Retail Director for Boots.

Boots expands partnership with Deliveroo following 14-store trial

Boots has expanded its partnership with Deliveroo to 125 stores across the UK.

Via the Deliveroo app, customers will be able to access a growing range of 750 products delivered to their door in minutes following a trial of 14 stores.

The boots are now available through Deliveroo for the first time to customers in cities such as Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Bristol, Sheffield, Coventry, Plymouth, Exeter, Middlesbrough, York, Aberdeen and Inverness.

A growing number of stores are also serving existing locations in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds and Edinburgh.

Nike Collaborates with BUCK for 50th Anniversary Augmented Reality Experience

To celebrate Nike’s 50th anniversary, BUCK partnered with the company’s Global Brand Experience team to bring the past, present and future to life through WebAR experiences.

It leverages the Zappars ZapWorks platform to provide visitors to Nike stores with a portal to the Nike Archive department.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2022/8/29/top-10-last-weeks-most-essential-retail-technology-articles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos