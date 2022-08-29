Future job vacancies in the naval industry were the hardest tech jobs to fill in Q2 2022





After Naval Technology analyzed millions of online job ads, Future of Work jobs were the slowest to fill tech jobs in the naval industry in Q2 2022.

Job advertisements for future jobs at these companies were online for an average of 44.5 days before going offline during the quarter. That means it took him 12.5 days longer for his job ad to be posted than the average job posting for the same company.

The numbers for Q2 2022 are up compared to comparable numbers from the previous year, indicating that the skill sets needed for these roles have become harder to find over the past year.

The future of work is one of the topics that our parent company, GlobalData, from which the data for this article was obtained, has identified as a key disruptive technology force facing businesses in the coming years. Companies that are making good investments in these areas today are believed to be better prepared for the future business environment and better prepared to navigate unforeseen challenges.

Connectivity jobs were the second-longest with an average of 36.1 days, and batteries were the third-largest technology theme tracked by GlobalData, being linked to at least 100 job advertisements in the naval industry every past five quarters.

The naval industry has found it harder to recruit future job vacancies compared to the wider market. displayed.

On the other side of the scale, 3D printing-related positions were filled the naval industry fastest in Q2 2022, with an average of 20 days of position closures during that period.

GlobalData’s job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies around the world, pulling in posted job openings and providing insights on everything from seniority for each position to whether the job opening is relevant to the wider industry. Tagging with an additional layer of any data. trend.

