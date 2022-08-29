Elrond Crypto EGLD Now Available to Millions of Revolut Users





Romanian fintech Elrond’s cryptocurrency eGold (EGLD) is now available to millions of users using Revolut and its banking app.

According to the company, Revolut’s Elrond crypto listing will introduce a wider audience to the frictionless payments that are at the core of the Romanian company’s vision, making digital tokens available to users in 36 countries.

“The most innovative and disruptive startups in the fintech space gravitate toward crypto, bringing with them a unique talent pool and a fully engaged community. You get a changer, and Elrond is such a project, which is why I’m excited to bring EGLD to Revolut’s customers and help them realize their vision of an inclusive global financial system.” CEO of Elrond Network One Beniamin Mincu said in a statement:

UK-based fintech company Revolut currently serves over 20 million customers and is currently valued at $33 billion, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing companies. .

Elrond, Romania’s second unicorn by many accounts, is equipped with a range of solutions through which it seeks to strengthen the future of autonomous banking. In July 2020, the Elrond founder built the eponymous blockchain platform and a few months later he launched his Elrond crypto called eGold (EGLD). There is also a mobile wallet and global payment app that replaces Paypal and Google Pay called Maiar.

Romanian fintech claims to be able to process over 15,000 transactions per second (TPS) with 6 second latency and negligible cost, the backbone of a permissionless, borderless, globally accessible internet economy I aim to become

What is the EGLD coin behind Elrond Crypto and how does it work?

The Elrond crypto eGold (EGLD) coin facilitates the functioning of the entire Elrond network. The utility of the EGLD coin on Elrond is multi-faceted, being used as part of the platform governance mechanism, as staking and validator rewards, as payment for transactions and smart contracts.

Elrond Platform users and developers pay to use the Elrond Network with EGLD coins that act as gas for the entire ecosystem. Additionally, the EGLD coin is designed to be used in Elrond’s own Maiar Wallet, allowing users to send transactions almost instantly through his Elrond Network.

What is the historical trend of Elrond Crypto price?

At its launch in September 2020, EGLD was trading at just over $13. Achieving rapid growth over the following period, the coin hit the highest price on the market in November 2021, reaching around $490. After surviving the storm and crash in the cryptocurrency market at the beginning of 2022, the Elrond cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $52, with a 24-hour trading volume of $30.4 million.

How can I buy Elrond crypto on Revolut?

To use Revolut’s cryptographic services, users must have a company payment account within the Revolut group. A Revolut account is used to make and receive payments for crypto services, including Elrond crypto and many other cryptocurrencies.

Revolut gives users complete control over their purchased cryptocurrencies, including deciding when to sell them or transfer them to another wallet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecursive.com/elrond-crypto-egld-available-revolut/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos