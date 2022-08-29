How Robot Pets and Google Can Help People Live Independently





Now that you can record your voice and use it as an alarm, you can actually give verbal instructions, says Redman. I mostly joked about things a bit to try not to get too irritated.

Google Home, a smart speaker with voice-activated virtual helpers powered by artificial intelligence, reminds you to grab a drink, stretch your legs, and euphemistically reminds you to go to the bathroom every 90 minutes.

Redman says Prompto is ideal not only for people like her who live alone, but also for those with caregivers.

Bobby Redman recorded a voice reminder on his smartphone. Credit: Edwina Pickles

Part of the problem is that caregivers are tired of constant prompting and frustrated with people telling them what people with dementia should do. In short, it makes life more enjoyable for everyone and really helps them maintain their independence.

Redman’s wall-mounted sensors monitor her movements and record whether she gets out of bed later or regularly misses the bathroom. Redman analyzes her own activity with an app on her mobile phone.

As a psychologist, she says one of the first clues that things are going pear-shaped is that your behavioral patterns start to change.

Bobby Redman uses a timer in the kitchen and uses pictures of where things are to aid memory. Credit: Edwina Pickles

A sensor also triggers an alarm if the Redmans door is left open for more than 10 minutes.

When Redman leaves the house, she tucks a personal alarm pendant inside her bra and uses GPS to track her movements and detect falls.

In the event of a sudden impact, they [someone from the monitoring service] He actually spoke to me through the pendant and said, “Are you okay?” Did you fall? If I don’t respond, they will send an alarm to the police to come and check on me, she explains.

Telling yourself what to do can make life more enjoyable for everyone and can really help you maintain your independence.

bobby redman

Redman believes technology will enable independent living.

Loading

John Sutherland, chief information officer at senior care provider HammondCare, says technology and artificial intelligence are increasingly being used to help people with dementia.

He said the smartphone app uses facial analysis and artificial intelligence to assess the level of pain experienced by people with dementia who cannot articulate what they are feeling.

Equipping our homes with smart sensors will help us all stay more independent and stay home longer. This is where we usually like to be at home, says Sutherland.

Loading

Meanwhile, Redman prepared for the future by purchasing a robot dog, Benji. Studies have shown that robotic pets reduce stress and anxiety in people with dementia and reduce pain medication use.

I don’t need it yet, Redman says.

The International Dementia Congress will be held in Sydney on September 8th and 9th.

The Morning Edition newsletter is your guide to the most important and interesting articles, analysis and insights of the day. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/health-and-wellness/robot-dogs-and-google-reminders-how-ai-helps-dementia-patients-stay-independent-20220828-p5bdar.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos