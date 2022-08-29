Become a Microsoft Excel Power User for $34 and take your career to a whole new level





The following content is provided by ZDNet partners. You may earn affiliate commissions or other rewards for purchasing products featured here.

Excel has been around for so long and is used so often that it’s often taken for granted as the spreadsheet program that everyone uses. However, advanced Excel skills are always in demand as its most powerful features contribute significantly to the success of companies these days. And now you can become an Excel power user with the all-in-one Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle.

No experience is required to start learning the ins and outs of Excel. The program is available for free and lets you get started with ‘Data Science with Stocks, Excel and Machine Learning’, specially designed for beginners. Learn how to use Excel in combination with machine learning, data science, and even Python, one of the world’s easiest and most popular programming languages. This one course can get you into the hottest jobs in tech.

If you’re not interested in coding, Microsoft Excel (365): A Crash Course is all you need to go from beginner to expert. Follow up with “Microsoft Excel: Advanced Formulas & Functions” to give employers complete confidence in your skill set. Need experience with additional platforms? Check out Google Sheets for Excel Users.

Dive deeper into data analysis with Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Excel Pivot Tables and Microsoft Excel: Power Query, Power Pivot, and DAX Overview. Learn how to use the tools employed in self-service business intelligence. A robust Power BI platform. Then you’ll do a lot of practice in Getting up and running with Power BI Desktop.

All three of these courses are highly rated by former students and are taught by Chris Dutton, founder of Maven Analytics. His award-winning visualization and data analysis tools have been featured by Microsoft and The New York Times.

The Advanced Excel Dashboards & Data Visualization Masterclass will help you master interactive analysis, including how to use Excel’s form controls. Then, in Mastering All MS Excel Macros and Excel VBA Basics, you’ll be ready to learn one of the most impressive skills: how to automate tasks in Excel. If you work in HR using report automation and data processing techniques, use “Excel for HR Dashboard and Analytics” to impress your executive team.

Get your all-in-one Microsoft Excel certification training bundle now on sale for only $33.99.

