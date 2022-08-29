



In the small twists and turns of the Samsung-Apple rivalry, it’s easy to forget that these are very different companies at heart. If Apple is largely status quo in being cautious before rolling out anything new to its users, Samsung is still a bit half-hearted when it comes to adopting new features and rolling them out to consumers. Both approaches have their merits, and both companies are lucky to be on different paths. This year, Samsung looks poised to deliver on all of its four-year commitment to making the foldable form factor more accessible to regular users with the new Fold 4 and Flip 4. After using the Fold 4 for over a week, here are my thoughts on the most recognizable foldable phone on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in India: Rs 154,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review

At first glance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hasn’t changed much. But hold it for a few minutes and you’ll see that Samsung has managed to shave a few millimeters off the design, making this phone a little lighter. This was mostly achieved by making the all-important hinge his one side of the flip phone. This has left tech companies scratching their heads for years. It does not protrude from the frame and blends well into the design. This also means the phone offers a better grip.

The design of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is similar to its predecessor. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

But design isn’t always limited to the physical, and that’s where Samsung has done some solid good work. You can move it around and drag apps you want to multitask with. After using it for a few days, I felt that this was a completely new UI made just for unfolding the Fold 4’s screen, something I’ve never seen before on an Android tablet. Samsung could embark on something really big here.

In fact, the ease of multitasking takes this phone to a whole new level.If the Note series’ S Pen was its superpower, the Fold’s split screen is what gives it a punch. I was watching a live feed of the Supertech tower demolition, and within seconds I went from reading an email to opening a Google Sheet on the side and looking at some numbers. With so much real estate and versatility at your fingertips, the use cases are endless.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first device to feature Android 12L, a new version of Android designed for large-screen devices. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

This is possible because it has a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor to keep this phone cool even in the most stressful use cases. The only time you really can’t multitask is when you’re playing games, and in this case it’s not really a processor limitation.

Gaming feels different on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

One aspect where Samsung has really pushed the boundaries is the camera. Perhaps early adopters lived with substandard cameras for the pleasure of using innovative devices. That’s changed with the Fold 4’s 50MP primary camera. I think this is on par with his other Samsung flagship clickers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera sample. (Image resized for web) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera sample. (Image resized for web) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera sample. (Image resized for web) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera sample. (Image resized for web) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera sample. (Image resized for web) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera sample. (image resized for web)

As some test photos show, this can provide the kind of clicks you’d expect from a Samsung camera. The preview option allows the creators to consider themselves a little more innovative than their single-screen phone rivals.

In fact, we feel the Fold 4 has the potential to attract the creator segment. Because its 4K recording feature facilitates multitasking which is actually very effective while editing videos.

But if there’s one thing that doesn’t impress creators, it’s the in-display selfie camera. It’s nice to be able to use the rear camera in different ways to get you through this delicate situation.

This time around, Samsung hasn’t really improved the display quality, but instead improved the screen-to-body ratio in the same frame, giving users more screen. Also, although I wasn’t able to test it, this phone works with the S-Pen stylus again.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s camera has been upgraded to a 50MP wide-angle lens. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Things to keep in mind

The Fold 4 has become more of a product, and despite its higher price point, as the phone penetrates more and more users, there are a few things that set this apart from other phones, mainly in how it’s used and cared for. There is something

*For one thing, this isn’t a phone you give your kids to entertain them on a long flight. In fact, this is the phone you keep away from your kids.

* Next, this is the phone that makes me feel like I should have worn that dinner jacket again because it feels awkward in both jeans and shirt pockets.

* In addition, if you don’t use the cover, you may scratch your phone, so think twice before placing your phone on a hard surface.

Let’s be clear, this is a phone that still needs your care and attention.

The front screen doesn’t see any UI changes and may work on the next version. This is important because the user’s screen is thinner than a normal phone and it is important to make life easier for users who accept this compromise.

The crease remains almost as a reminder that this is a foldable screen. But every year it fades a little bit into the crease.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 is more resistant to scratches and damage from drops. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Should you buy it?

Yes, if you are an Android user who can afford it. Because it’s the best phone money can buy right now, one that lets you tell the world you’ve arrived and get the job done before it arrives. This is a business phone, this is a swagger phone, this is a head turner phone. This is a phone that you can use like any other phone. It’s just that it’s precious and you need to show that love and care.

