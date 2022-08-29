Fighting climate change by turning waste into value





This article is sponsored by Pentair.

Global temperatures are on the rise, with record heatwaves hitting much of North America, Europe and South Asia this summer. The goal of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius is urgent and requires ambitious action and innovative solutions.

To avoid the most severe impacts of climate change, we need to halve greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050, experts say. increase. A solution to reach your goals. Carbon capture and utilization (CCU) and biogas upgrades are two technologies that can help pave the way to a carbon-neutral future.

In addition to our portfolio of leading water treatment solutions, Pentair offers carbon capture and biogas upgrade solutions to help our partners meet their environmental and GHG reduction goals. For a company built on innovation that helps customers reduce their impact and increase the value of the resources they use, these solutions provided by Pentairs are essential not only for their ESG strategy, but also for their customers and the planet.

Understanding emissions and value

The first carbon capture plant was proposed in 1938, and the first project to inject CO2 into the ground began in 1972. The first integrated project for carbon capture and storage began operation in 1996. .

Pentair has a deep history of providing carbon extraction, capture, purification and liquefaction technologies in this field for over 80 years. It brings an understanding that it is a by-product. As regulations evolve and environmental issues become more understood, our customers and industry peers needed innovative solutions. Pentair has recognized that there are resources and technologies available to create CCU solutions that can turn waste into value.

Since then, the company’s CCU business has grown to more than 2,000 customer installations. For example, in collaboration with the Technical University of Denmark, Pentair installed the first carbon capture pilot plant at Amager Bakke, a waste-to-energy conversion plant in Copenhagen. Commissioned by the joint municipality company Amager Resource Center, the plant has the capacity to reduce 500,000 tonnes of CO2 by 2025 and is an important step towards making Copenhagen the world’s first carbon-neutral capital. .

Pentais’ latest project with chemical experts Tata Chemicals Europe (TCE) is the UK’s first industrial-scale CCU demonstration plant. The plant will enable TCE to reduce carbon emissions by capturing his CO2 through a combination of heat and power system emissions. The captured CO2 is recycled into sodium bicarbonate, which is often used to treat kidney failure. Designed to capture 40,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, the plant has saved over 20,000 cars in the UK, and the technology will help the UK reach its 2050 net-zero target and reduce ongoing emissions. It has also been shown to be useful in reliably reducing balance.

Upgrading Waste to Value

As global pressure to limit emissions continues to grow, entities across supply chains are also looking for new solutions such as biogas upgrades. Biogas is produced during the anaerobic digestion of organic matter (such as manure). The upgrade process separates methane from CO2 and other gases to produce a concentrated biogas that is close to 100% methane, called “biomethane” or “renewable natural gas” (RNG). This process is gaining popularity because it can not only replace natural gas, but also create new uses for biogas, such as use in vehicle fuels and gas distribution networks. Given the proximity of his CCU market, where Pentair was already established, offering biogashis solutions was a natural progression, and ten years ago the company added biogashis upgrades to its business. In that short time, it’s clear that these solutions have made an impact.

One of Pentais’ first projects was with Schaap Bio Energie in the Netherlands. Dutch farm operations and energy producers were already generating heat, electricity and fertilizer from manure, but did not have a sufficient end market to support the amount of organic waste they received. In order to gain profitability, Pentair introduced a biogas upgrade technology that reduces methane drift to almost 0% and allows for pure CO2 capture. This is particularly important as methane’s GHG effect is 23 times greater than CO2, so upgrading biogas can only be considered a viable climate solution if it minimizes or eliminates methane drift. Schaap Bio Energie will produce 1.6 million cubic meters of biomethane annually to feed the national gas grid and produce food-grade liquid CO2 used in a variety of commercial applications. The installation has been in operation for 10 years and he has over 99% uptime, proving its reliability, longevity and viability as a climate solution.

The transportation sector is another sector that has historically relied on fossil fuels, and innovations in biogas upgrades are opening up promising avenues for mitigating emissions. This was the focus of his Pentais work with McCulla, a refrigerated shipping company in Northern Ireland. In 2021, Pentair will build a new biogas upgrade plant to fuel his McCullas vehicles with compressed natural gas (bio-CNG) produced from food waste collected from supermarkets across the country. launched. Compared to diesel, the advantages of bio-CNG are promising. A recent study compared diesel-fueled heavy goods vehicles with vehicles running on bio-CNG or biomethane and found that vehicles running on biomethane emitted approximately 78.2% lower equivalent carbon emissions than diesel, Vehicles running on bio-CNG were found to emit 12.3%. Percentage low emissions. Also, although the transition to electricity is progressing, this technology is not yet available in all sectors (such as heavy goods transportation), making biogas a viable and sustainable alternative.

Where do you go from here?

Each of these projects demonstrates the potential of technology to turn waste into value. Since 2001, Pentair has provided biogas upgrade solutions with the capacity to produce 955 million cubic meters of biomethane, an alternative to natural gas. This equates to his CO2 emissions from his one-year energy use of 214,137 households, as estimated by the EPA’s GHG Equivalence Calculator.

The progress and impact of the past 80 years has been exciting, and the CCU and biogas upgrade market offers significant growth opportunities. Industries with unavoidable operational emissions, such as cement and chemical companies, are turning to companies such as Pentair for decarbonization solutions, while soft drink bottlers, breweries, farms and wastewater treatment facilities are We recognize opportunities to recover waste and recycle it into valuable by-products.

As climate change becomes more pressing, mitigating emissions is critical, and sustainable gas solutions such as CCU and biogas upgrades offer new ways to convert waste into value. . Pentair is thrilled with the positive impact it has made so far and will continue to leverage its deep expertise, proven innovation his process and global perspective to develop a more sustainable carbon neutral We are advancing these technologies along the way to create a brighter future.

