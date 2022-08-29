Why targeting secondary schools is too late to get more women in tech





Deloitte predicts that, on average, large global tech organizations will reach nearly 33% of their female workforce by 2022, up just over 2% from 2019.

However, the percentage of women in IT professional and leadership roles around the world remains very low, with only 12% in this type of position.

The advantages of women in technology are clear. Research from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shows that greater diversity in leadership teams leads to greater innovation and better financial performance. But progress has been slow, despite efforts by governments and technology companies to encourage more secondary-age women to take up computer science. In the UK, the number of girls choosing her GCSE Computer Science in 2021 has dropped to 16,549. Meanwhile, in France, boys and men are more than twice as likely as girls and women to graduate from high school in her STEM subjects.

The main focus has been on affecting girls at the secondary school level, but this is arguably too late. are changing their behavior to accommodate pressure from gender stereotypes.

Effects of gender bias

Gender bias usually encourages boys to be more adventurous and technical and girls to be more careful and creative. These are often formed through playing with toys, reading books or watching TV shows, or being influenced by adult role models. Together, these influences reinforce gender stereotypes in subtle nuances, making girls think that some activities are for boys and some are for girls.

This disjointed way of thinking may seem innocent at a young age, but as girls grow up, this limited self-belief influences how they understand themselves, how they make choices, and how they behave in society. These early stereotypes shape their outlook on life, so it is important to address them at a young age if there is any hope of influencing their career choices.

Changing the way technology is taught in schools

In order for girls to believe that technology is not just for boys, we need to encourage and inspire them in elementary school. One way she does that is by changing the way technology is taught in schools. The national curriculum incorporates technology into her STEM subjects, but instead needs to underpin the entire curriculum. This opens up possibilities for technology in creative subjects such as music, history and art, rather than being confined to more logical and analytical subjects.

Girls should also participate in after-school coding classes and other activities to learn new skills in an interactive and dynamic environment. We also need strong female role models such as parents, teachers and mentors who use the right language and exhibit the right behaviors to debunk the myth that technology is only for boys.

But creating more technology initiatives shouldn’t just be left to schools. More industry support is needed to equip girls with the right skills and mindset, and the confidence to consider technology as a future career option. Use speeches and events in schools to show children how technology is impacting our lives and how each of us can access it and use it in our daily lives. There should be more companies willing to spend their time. Drones, artificial intelligence, and IoT technologies should be seen as accessible, for example, with a focus on clearly communicating to younger generations how they are specifically helping society and the environment. there is.

The future of more women in tech

More women in the workforce generate diverse mindsets that lead to better problem solving, and more women in leadership roles in companies lead to increased revenues. Gender bias needs to be addressed at the grassroots level to successfully promote choice. Breaking down barriers doesn’t start until secondary school or college, it’s too late by the time women get used to the work environment.

Girls should be encouraged at primary school age. They need to feel empowered to make choices without feeling social pressure, and they need to be exposed to the exciting and limitless opportunities that technology offers. But to achieve this, tech companies need to partner with schools to inspire and inspire the next generation of women. Only then can more women enter careers in technology.

About the author

Marie-Pierre Civiel is Country Head for France and Benelux at Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI). LTI is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 495 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 33 countries, we go the extra mile to help our customers and accelerate their digital transformation journey. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage offers unparalleled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of companies across all industries.

Featured Image: Images Rouges

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technative.io/why-targeting-secondary-schools-is-too-late-to-encourage-more-women-in-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos