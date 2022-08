Metaverse is the future, says Chinese tech insider

SHANGHAI – Industry digitization and the metaverse will be central to China’s next wave of technological innovation, experts said at the Shanghai Y50 Forum on Saturday.

After building a sophisticated market for consumer services over the past decades, the next stage in China’s technological development will be on industrial applications of the internet, according to Zhou Hongyi, chairman of securities services firm Qihoo 360 Technology. migrating. He called the new era a new blue ocean market for China’s tech sector.

For example, there is still a gap in the market for digitizing China’s 40 million powerful SMEs, the tech billionaire said at an annual conference to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among China’s youth. mentioned in the forum. This is an important part of achieving the state’s digitalization strategy.

The forum also highlighted the growing prospects of the Metaverse, dubbed by some insiders as the next technological revolution.

Chen Rui, chairman and CEO of video streaming platform Bilibili, said the metaverse is not part of a single entity, but of faster chips, more reliable computing power, an operating system and a content development ecosystem. said it would incorporate the entire industry that is being He said each sector has the potential to cultivate a huge market.

When the mobile internet first appeared in 2008, it was difficult to realize its full potential due to technical limitations at the time, Chen said at a forum, adding that the number of smartphones and related services in China was growing. I mentioned popularization. Same with the metaverse. It’s where the future is.

Yuan Hui, chairman of chatbot developer Shanghai Xiaoi Robot Technology and an avid proponent of the Metaverse, predicted that the future of the Metaverse will arrive within three years. In his Sixth Tone, he said, given the proliferation of consumer-facing VR/AR games, digital goods, and virtual avatars all around us, the Metaverse has already become part of the tech ecosystem. He said he was.

Despite the hype surrounding the metaverse, experts warn investors and industry insiders of the risk of an unreasonable flood into the industry. The country is easing its control over the sector to foster innovation and boost a slowing economy.

Top-level cities, including Shanghai, have been particularly active in listening to the state’s call for technological innovation. In 2021, China’s financial hubs provided nearly 453 billion yuan ($65 billion) worth of loans to technology companies, according to a research report released at the Pujiang Innovation Forum on Sunday. This is an increase of 33.3% over the previous year.

In July, Shanghai set up a $1.5 billion industry fund to boost development of the Metaverse and other tech-related industries, reviving a slowdown in the city’s economy hit by months of lockdowns.

(Header image: VCG)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sixthtone.com/news/1011094/the-metaverse-is-the-future%252C-chinese-tech-insiders-say-%3Fsource%3Dchannel_rising The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos