Google wants more Android apps to switch seamlessly between devices





At I/O 2022, the latest edition of Google’s annual developer conference, the company announced it will give developers a way to create app experiences that seamlessly switch between devices. Today, the company announced the availability of a developer preview of its software development kit (SDK) for building cross-device experiences. App developers will get their first glimpse of how such features work on Android.

The cross-device experience certainly differs from Google’s existing Nearby Share feature, which more closely resembles standard Bluetooth (or Wi-Fi) based file transfers. Cross-device experiences allow developers to build apps that can be transferred to a second smartphone via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or ultra-wideband (UWB) media, or transferred to other devices such as tablets and PCs. We believe that you can.

According to a blog post on the issue by Google executives Alex Rocha, Ryan Ausanka-Crues, and Stella Loh, the SDK released in beta was designed to address “complexities involved in device detection, authentication, and working with connection protocols.” process. It means building technical compatibility to establish seamless connectivity between devices.

The SDK contains elements that handle the process of detecting nearby compatible devices, establishing connections with a secure and full authentication process, and handling multi-device use sessions connected to apps on the primary Android device. is included. Authentication and security are two of the most obvious and important areas for such functionality, as allowing app screens to be shared across multiple devices can pose a risk of security breaches for each.

Developers using the SDK can also run the app on a second device without having to run the app in the background on the second device, according to Google’s blog post.

There is growing interest in cross-platform usage scenarios that are form-factor agnostic. For a developer, this represents a distinct advantage of building one app and distributing it across multiple platforms. The app conforms to each device’s layout. For users, this means seamless usage scenarios. Simply share your grocery delivery app screen with the rest of your family and add what you want to your list. You don’t have to physically hand over the phone to every member. Ask each or every family member to download the app and register with the primary user’s existing account details.

At this time, even Apple’s typically seamless software ecosystem doesn’t offer a cross-device, multi-account app experience. Apple now offers Universal Control. This allows users to use a single mouse or trackpad to control all Apple devices linked to their account.

