From bus lines to drains, tech-savvy youth map Mali’s capital





Until recently, Mali’s capital city was largely unknown on the web.

Under the blazing sun in Mali’s capital, Amadou Menta leaned over to measure the gutters and jot down the results in a map app on his smartphone.

“We are collecting data,” said a 27-year-old geography student as he and two friends helped chart a roadside drainage ditch in central Bamako. .

Street names and fixed public transportation routes are often missing in cities of around 2 million people, so people tend to ask for directions to find their way.

However, the lack of maps is a major obstacle to infrastructure development such as traffic congestion prevention, wastewater and garbage collection, and flood control.

Tech-savvy young Malians are striving to change this, cataloging the city’s features in hopes of improving the lives of its residents.

Armed with smartphones, dozens of volunteers collect data for the local branch of OpenStreetMap, a free online geographic database, which is used by sites like Google Maps.

Menta and fellow mappers mapped waste and rainwater collection channels in Daudaboug, a central district that is often flooded.

The gutter project has received financial support from the World Bank and has been welcomed by the authorities.

Mali.

But that’s just one of the avenues the group is exploring, and there’s still a lot more to do.

Founder Natalie Sidibé said before that “there was no data freely available in Mali”.

“We saw mapping as a tangible way to contribute to the development of the region,” she said.

“We need to change habits here, and to do that we need to encourage people to use digital tools.”

Data to stay ahead

Mobile data access is still inadequate in Mali.

The World Bank reported last year that only one in five men and one in ten women are connected to mobile broadband.

But the OpenStreetMap Mali team is busy.

So far, volunteers have mapped Bamako’s public minibus routes, household waste collection points, and basic social services.

Health deputy mayor Adama Konate said the group’s efforts helped Bamako.

Lack of maps is a major obstacle to infrastructure development in Bamako. By plotting features of the city, volunteers hope to improve the lives of the two million residents. This project helped create an online map of the city’s schools and health centers.

“Before this project, I only had basic knowledge,” says Konate.

“Now we know that this place needs drainage and that place needs a dump.”

Mahamadou Wadidi, director general of the Regional Development Authority of Bamako, said the youth mapping project has made his job much easier.

On the agency’s website, he showcased a regularly updated map of all health centers and schools in Bamako made from OpenStreetMap data.

“Instead of spending two months looking up these things, the mayor can now get this information from his computer,” he said.

“Digitalization allows us to move forward and waste less time.”

The poor country of Mali, which has severe governance challenges after fighting a decade-long jihadist insurgency, does not have many resources to devote to digitizing its data.

But Menta and his younger colleagues have shown that it’s possible to launch an ambitious mapping project “without spending a lot of money,” he said.

