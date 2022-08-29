Creating safe workplaces through innovation





Connectivity:

Milwaukee Tool prides itself on its ability to deliver disruptive innovation. They are continuously adding more onboard intelligence to their products, much like a smartphone.

Milwaukee Tool leads the industry in scalable field enterprise solutions through the use of Bluetooth technology. Designed in-house, the company has seamlessly integrated IoT into the construction industry via ONE-KEY, a comprehensive system for construction inventory management. ONE-KEY products create a smarter workplace and provide users with smart tools.

ONE-KEY also allows users to gain greater project visibility via community tracking and alerts. Apart from tracking, it also provides features such as security and logging. Thanks to new sensor application technology, users can manage their equipment and transfer data from the tool to their smartphone, tablet or laptop.

How does the Milwaukee Tool overcome obstacles?

Disruptive innovation is about challenging the status quo, and for Milwaukee it requires a completely outside-in approach. Instead of guessing what users need or trying to make their tools better and more powerful, Milwaukee does what their competitors don’t.

Their team works to learn from their users and understand the challenges they face every day. Once these needs are understood, Milwaukee completely reimagines the solution using world-first technology and an unmatched level of design and engineering. What is the final result? New technology that changes the game. Milwaukee continues to drive this innovation by combining these user experiences with new technology.

Milwaukee’s innovation-or-death attitude and Laser’s focus on trade have cemented the company as a leader, filing more than 1,500 U.S. patents and spending more than 585,000 hours in the user’s field over the past decade. I was.

All challenges are tackled with a one-team mentality. Embedded systems, firmware, and mechanical engineers worked together to build robust motors, sensors, and algorithms while working on a new electronic clutch system.

