Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: The foldable screen flipper stands out.samsung





Samsung’s high-tech flip phones have been a bit of a hit this past year. Now the Z Flip is back in his 2022, with better cameras, faster chips, longer battery life, and more customization options than ever before.

You still have to pay a pretty penny for that cutting-edge appeal. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 costs 999 ($999/A$1,499), which is about the price you’d pay for a premium-standard phone, but you can often find it at a discounted price.

After four versions, Flip hasn’t lost its novelty. Open it to reveal a large 6.7-inch OLED screen that feels like magic. Its compact pocket size has been hailed by larger phones, and its attractive design still commands attention.You can even choose custom color combos using Samsung’s bespoke studio tools.

The two parts of the phone slide smoothly over the metal hinge cover on the back and have enough tension to keep them open at any angle.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Last year there was a big breakthrough in water resistance. It’s all about small improvements this year. The new version is slightly shorter and narrower, with smaller hinges and thinner bezels around the screen. The sides of the phone are flatter and have a plush sheen, and the frosted glass makes his Flip 4 in its closed position beautiful and tactile to hold.

It’s easy to forget that the folding technology at the heart of the Flip 4 is still very cutting edge. There’s a crease in the center of the display that you can still see and feel that it’s bent, but other than that, it feels like a normal pane of glass in operation.

However, it is not ordinary hardened glass and should be treated more carefully than traditional devices. The Flip 4 isn’t a phone you’d recommend giving to a child.

specification

Main screen: 6.7 inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Infinity Flex Display (425ppi)

Cover screen: 1.9in AMOLED (302ppi)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 8GB of RAM

Storage: 128, 256 or 512GB

Operating System: One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12

Camera: Dual 12MP rear, 10MP front

Connectivity: 5G, nano sim + esim, wifi6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and GNSS

Water resistance: IPX8 (1.5 meters for 30 minutes)

Folded dimensions: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1-15.9mm

Unfolded dimensions: 165.2 x 72.2 x 6.9mm

Weight: 187g

Top performance, average battery life The two halves of the phone lock into place when fully opened. The fingerprint sensor built into the power button is fast and accurate.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The Flip 4 is powered by Qualcoms’ latest top processor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This is the same chip used in modern Android smartphones such as the OnePlus 10T. As such, it’s a nimble and responsive phone with the best performance available on Android that matches or beats its regular phone rivals.

Despite having a larger battery than its predecessor, the Flip 4 still has below average battery life. If the screen is used for less than 5 hours, it will last approximately 31 hours between charges. That means you have to charge it every day. A full charge takes about 95 minutes with a 25W power adapter, which is not included.

The Sustainability screen stays on at any angle, but turns off when closed, so you can hang up or pause apps by simply hanging up.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Samsung doesn’t provide battery life expectancy, but it should last over 500 full charge cycles at at least 80% of its original capacity. Phones are usually serviceable and batteries can be replaced at authorized service centers in the UK. Repairs inside the display cost $339. The screen he is warranted for two years, but Samsung may evaluate the damage as evidence of misuse of the product and charge for repair. Insurance is recommended.

Some internal components are made from 20% recycled nylon or plastic. Samsung offers a trade-in and recycling scheme for older devices. The company publishes an annual sustainability report, but does not publish individual product impact assessments.

With One UI 4.1 fully open, the Z Flip 4 behaves like a standard flat Samsung Android phone.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Flip 4 ships with One UI 4.1. It’s the same software as the Galaxy S22 series and is based on last year’s Android 12. It’s a polished version of Android that offers many customization options and useful tools, including flex mode. Folding the phone into an L shape divides the screen into different functions.

Flip 4 will receive software updates for at least five years from release, including four major Android version updates and monthly security patches. iPhone.

Camera The camera can be used in different orientations, including flex mode that moves the button to the bottom of the screen and the viewfinder to the top half.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The dual 12-megapixel camera on the back features a regular lens with optical image stabilization and an ultra-wide angle. Like last year’s model, both cameras take very good images in most lighting conditions, with slightly better low- and mid-light performance. It can look a little gray in dim light, but that’s okay.

The 10MP selfie camera is pretty good too. But one of the best things about the Flip is that you can use the cover display as a viewfinder to take selfies with the rear camera. You can use either regular or ultra wide camera. This produces much better images than a dedicated selfie camera, especially in low light or party settings. I can do it. Video capture is pretty good too, and when you fold the phone into an L shape you can pretend you’re using an early 2000s camcorder.

The biggest disappointment is the lack of a telephoto camera. Digital zoom is fine for him at 2x magnification, but anything above that starts to look scary.

price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is priced at $999 ($999/A$1,499) with 128GB of storage, $1,059 with 256GB, and $1,199 with 512GB.

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $1,649, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is $1,149, the Galaxy S22+ is $949, ​​the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is $860, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is $649, and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is $1,049. is.

verdict

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the most interesting phones available.Where the standard phone has gotten old and boring, opening up the Flip is fun.

It can do novel things like take photos at odd angles while standing up or take selfies with the rear camera, but for the most part it looks like a standard Android phone when it’s open. It works. Simply fold it in half for a more compact size that fits in your pocket.

Although water resistant, the cutting edge screen technology is more fragile than regular tempered glass and should be handled with care. It may be wise to purchase insurance. It also trades battery life for its compact size compared to regular Samsung.

Little progress has been made since last year’s model with only minor improvements across the board. But the Flip 4 is still a fun phone, proving that folding screen devices aren’t just a novelty.

Pros: big screen that folds in half, great cover screen, IPX8 waterproof, great camera, fun unlike any other, One UI 4 with 5 years of updates, nano sim and esim.

Cons: Less durable than regular phones, no dust protection, no telephoto camera, only a few days of battery life, and not much of an upgrade from last year.

The 1.9-inch cover display can display various widgets such as time, date, notifications, calendar, etc. and can be themed with different designs.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

