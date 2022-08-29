Google Allows Meet Users To Unmute In Video Calls





Technology giant Google has announced that it is rolling out new shortcuts for Meet users. This will allow you to unmute shortly.

Google is rolling out a new tool that allows Meet users to unmute their video calls by pressing and holding the spacebar. “To quickly unmute yourself during a meeting, you can now press and hold the spacebar to unmute and release the spacebar to unmute yourself,” he blogs. said in

The tech company said it makes it easier for users to join meetings by quickly unmuting when they have something to say.

“This feature is also useful if you unmute yourself and then forget to mute yourself again. This feature is off by default and can be enabled in Google Meet settings.” , the company said in a blog post.

According to Google, the new shortcuts will begin rolling out to Google Meet users starting September 9th.

This feature is available to all users worldwide. Shortcuts must be enabled in Google Meet settings to use this tool.

The upcoming new tools will be important additions to Google Meet. This changes how “Hey Google” voice control works for hardware devices on the service. Unmuting yourself on a video call has always been a tricky business.

Google has also changed the way the “Hey Google” voice control feature works for Google Meet users thanks to a new update.

With this update, the Google Assistant will only be active within 10 minutes of the next meeting if the device isn’t in a meeting, the company said.

Meanwhile, Google also released a new feature that lets you create high-performance custom functions that support the built-in spreadsheet formula structure. According to the company, users can now use Visitor Sharing to allow non-Google users to upload content and create files within shared drives owned by Google Workspace organizations and users.

